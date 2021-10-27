Seizure of 283 reptiles from a group of people engaged in an activity

Nearly 283 reptile specimens were seized from a group of people engaging in illegal activity by the French Biodiversity Office and the judicial customs. The value of all the specimens seized on the two islands is estimated at over € 125,000.

Snakes, lizards, turtles … 283 specimens of 27 different species were seized. Among them, pythons, boas, monitor lizards and geckos. The environmental police services of the French Biodiversity Office (OFB) and the judicial customs investigated for nearly a year and a half and operated a mixed operation on the territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique , the culmination of a meticulous judicial investigation against reptile trafficking.









© Eric Stimpfling

A seizure estimated at more than € 125,000

This investigation finally made it possible to identify a group of people engaged in an illegal activity (transport, possession, breeding, marketing, use, falsification of documents…) generating significant profits. The value of all the specimens seized on these two islands is estimated at over € 125,000.

On the Guadeloupe part, 162 specimens were seized, mainly snakes from the boa family.

Anthonny Grolleau, OFB departmental director

From passion to business … Snakes are the fashionable animal in Guadeloupe. Riding on this effect, the breeders have set up semi-professional farms where they breed these reptiles which have no trouble adapting to the local flora …





Loïc Jason, environmental inspector

© Eric Stimpfling

The magistrate of Fort-de-France (coordinator for this case) ordered the seizure of the eggs and any living individuals subject to unlawful detention. These animals are either from local reproduction or imported from metropolitan France (investigations in progress on this supply chain) or from South America.

Some specimens have been placed in an approved structure while others, such as the endemic scorpions of Martinique, have been released into their natural environment. For the rest, the prosecution decided to euthanize them.









© Eric Stimpfling

In addition to seizures, offenders face a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of € 150,000. Some individuals have already been convicted recently for similar acts.