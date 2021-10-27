Sergio Ramos is a very serious concern in Spain

Still injured, Sergio Ramos continues to train away from the PSG group at Camp des Loges. In Spain, the center-back’s situation is seen as very worrying by the Madrid media, which indicate that the player is discouraged and that he should not start with PSG anytime soon.

Tuesday, the medical point of Paris Saint-Germain finally announced good news about the situation of Sergio Ramos: “The continuous recovery with the group can be considered in the course of next week.” But since the arrival of the Spanish central defender in Paris last summer, any information on his state of health should be taken with a grain of salt.

When the news is reassuring about Sergio Ramos – who, embarrassed by injuries, has still not played a minute with PSG – concern usually resurfaces very quickly. This is again what happened on Tuesday. After the rather encouraging medical point of PSG, and rumors which reported a return to competition within a fortnight, the Spanish media have deconstructed the ambient enthusiasm.

“Ramos is discouraged”

“The concern is maximum because Ramos’ situation is not getting better, and because he is discouraged,” Anton Meana said on the El Larguero program. According to the Cadena Ser journalist’s information, Ramos’ return to the field is not expected “for a long time”. “A return on November 20 (after the international break, for the PSG match against Nantes, editor’s note) already seems ambitious to me,” said Meana.





This contradictory information maintains the vagueness of the situation of Sergio Ramos, who has not played since May 5 and a Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea. Since his arrival at PSG, it is difficult to know what really hurts the 35-year-old Spaniard, even though a calf injury once again took him away from the pitch in early September.

A malaise settles in PSG

Frédéric Hermel, for his part, indicated ten days ago that “Ramos’ knee would be in much worse condition than we thought”. A constant vagueness which causes discomfort at PSG and which weighs on the first interested, according to Anton Meana: “It affects Ramos a little mentally because he has always been able to control his body and there, it exceeds him.”

“Sergio Ramos is not doing well, PSG know it”, continues the Spanish journalist in El Larguero. If everything goes in the direction of what Paris announced early Tuesday afternoon, the Spanish defender could finally participate in training with his teammates from next week. A first (slight) step towards a return to competition, hoped for by all PSG supporters.