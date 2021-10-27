Serie A – Cagliari – AS Roma: Has José Mourinho already lost part of his locker room?

The idyll ended up experiencing its first torments. Known by all the Roman people since his appointment, José Mourinho has had to manage, for several weeks, an area of ​​turbulence that should never be underestimated when one is in the Eternal City. Everything had ideally started with a series of six victories in all competitions in the first six matches of the season. But the first hitch happened on a Sunday in mid-September with a defeat on the lawn of Hellas Verona (3-2). Before another bigger seven days later: a setback in the derby against Lazio (3-2). Always skilled in the face of the media, a real expert in communication, the Special One then remained rather calm, calling all his troops to unity.

Problem, the situation has hardly improved since, with a new stop against Juve (1-0) on October 17. “There is bench and bench in Serie A, he complained in the wake of a press conference. Today Karsdop was uncertain until the last minute. And on the bench, we had players like Reynolds, Kumbulla and Calafiori …“There followed a blank of about twenty seconds, with several nods and explicit pouts. As if to make the journalists present understand his many doubts about the level of certain players. But without saying it. Or at least not. Again.

Opposed to the Norwegian club Bodø / Glimt in the Europa Conference League, Roma came away with a scathing 6-1. A historic humiliation, both for the club and its coach, who had never conceded six goals in his career of more than a thousand matches. “This defeat is my fault“, he initially assumed during the post-match. Before blaming part of his workforce, which he always considered too limited. But this time, everything was spread over the public square.

“I wanted to give playing time to players who work hard but have less. The gap is too large (between holders and substitutes), he blurted out. I knew the limits of my players, nothing new. I expected another game. I have a group of 13-14 players, and a smaller one. Now at least you won’t ask me why it’s always the same playing. “Boom. But that’s not all. According to the Corriere dello Sport, the former Chelsea technician would also have lost his temper in the locker room. “Some of you wouldn’t even play in Serie B or Norway“, he would have launched to his players at half-time. The actions followed the words: Diawara, Villar, Kumbulla, Reynolds and Mayoral, all holders in Norway, attended the shock against Napoli (0-0), last Sunday, in the stands.





Mourinho, love at first sight but little doubt: “Rudi Garcia was a living god and then …”

“It’s hard to forgive, had justified Mourinho at a press conference. It’s a message for the entire locker room. Football is cruel. This defeat will remain in my history. But I still rely on them and hope to get them back quickly. It all depends on them. Me, I still have a group of 13-14 players. “In Italy, we still wonder if the Special One used the right strategy towards his group. Can his dressing room really remain united after such outings? How will some players react after these public attacks? The questions Even the timing is questionable. Since the season is still (very) long, was it really worth taking the risk of losing part of your team along the way? often ended in a difficult break-up, Mourinho usually waits a little longer before going after his players.

“As a former player, I can tell you that I would not have accepted such comments., reacted Paolo Di Canio, ex-Italian striker and now consultant on Sky Italia, Sunday during the program “Sky Club”. How can you give yourself more than 100% in training when your own coach has decided to publicly humiliate you? I would have said to him: ‘But who are you exactly to say that?’. He breaks the c ******* to his players by talking like that. I would have sent him shit“Also present on the set, Giuseppe Bergomi, legend of Inter Milan, then questioned his colleague:”But how would you have reacted on the pitch?As if to imply that Mourinho used this admittedly risky strategy to pique some players in their pride and push them to give even more.Prove me wrong and shut me up“.

“It’s understandable to want to shake up some players who play less, but dirty laundry is never washed in public but in the locker room, for his part estimated the former midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi. Going out like this is never beautiful. From the part of reason it has moved on to that of wrong. Mourinho was too virulent. In a season, you don’t use eleven players, but you also need your substitutes. ”

Through his words, the Portuguese coach also wanted to send a message to his leaders. To aim high, you will need a greater depth of the bench. And this from next January. In a delicate economic situation, Roma, bought by the Friedkin family in August 2020, will however have to sell before buying. According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, the five “banished” from Roma-Napoli will notably be invited to pack their bags. Only Kumbulla will make his return on Wednesday for the trip to Cagliari. Others ? In the stands, again. “But if you want to know the eleven that I’m going to line up, I can tell you already. It will be the same as today“He announced after the match against Napoli on Sunday. To the delight of his replacements …

