Serie A: Maxime Lopez allows Sassuolo to overthrow Juventus Turin (1-2)

What a blow to the head of the Bianconeri. While pushing for victory, Wednesday on their lawn at the Allianz Stadium, the players of Juventus Turin were surprised on a final against concluded by Maxime Lopez (90th + 5), offering the 3 points to Sassuolo (1-2). Davide Frattesi opened the scoring at the end of the first period (44th, 0-1), before Weston McKennie reduced the score (76th, 1-1). But the visitors were perfect at the end of the game to win. After 10 days of Serie A, Juventus is still in 6th position (15 points), while the Sassolesi go back to 9th place (14 points).

It felt, the seesaw was going to tip to one side or the other. At the end of a very lively match (6 yellow cards including 5 for Sassuolo), the Neroverdi finally pulled off the perfect shot. Last weekend, Juve snatched a draw against Inter Milan thanks to a goal from Paulo Dybala at the very end of the match, this time it was Massimiliano Allegri’s men who took a cold shower.

Maxime Lopez in control

Forced to give everything in attack in order to get out of the trap set by Sassuolo, the Juventini were caught by a last against. The acceleration of Maxime Lopez was fatal to the Turin defense at first, then to the goalkeeper of the Old Lady, Mattia Perin, lobed by a perfect small ball from the former Marseillais to close the debates.





Juventus lacking success

Overall, the match was nevertheless very balanced for more than an hour of play. Even if the Bianconeri paid for their lack of success in front of goal. Guilty of not having framed any shot in the first half, the teammates of Paulo Dybala, author of a post on a superb strike from the left while transplanting in the axis (38th), were punished at the very end of the first act by Davide Frattesi (44th), well served in his race by the French striker Grégoire Defrel.

Previously, Leonardo Bonucci had spoiled the first action in Turin of the match by missing a recovery from close range on a free kick in front of the goalkeeper of Sassuolo (2nd). It is all the same on a set piece that Juventini were able to return to the mark, thanks to a perfect header from McKennie upon receipt of a free kick deposited beautifully by Dybala (76th). But in the end, the Bianconeri only scored 3 shots out of 11 attempted.

Too little to hope for a better result than the draw they thought they got. This defeat therefore marks the end of the series for the Old Lady, after 10 games without losing, in all competitions, while Sassuolo records his 4th victory of the season. Next meeting for Juve Saturday on the lawn of Hellas Verona.

