several internationals already available to the staff!

The XV of France will begin their Autumn Nations Series on Saturday November 6 at the Stade de France against Argentina, before playing against Georgia on November 14 and New Zealand on the 20 for a shock expected of all and which will be will also play at the Stade de France. But while the Blues still have a few days before this first match against the Pumas, the FFR announced on Wednesday that several internationals had already been made available to the staff of the Blues, despite the fact that the Top 14 are playing this weekend. There are a total of 14 players to have been made available to the staff of the Blues and you can discover the list below.

The internationals already available to the staff of the Blues

BUROS Romain (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

DIALLO Ibrahim (Racing 92, 1 cap)

DULIN Brice (Stade Rochelais, 36 caps)

GERACI Killian (LOU Rugby, 3 caps)

HASTOY Antoine (Section Paloise, 1 selection)

HOUNKPATIN Wilfrid (Castres Olympique, 1st cap)

LE ROUX Bernard (Racing 92, 47 selections)

LUC Aymeric (RC Toulon, 0 selection)

PAIVA Thierry (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

RATTEZ Vincent (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 8 caps)

TAOFIFENUA Donovan (Racing 92, 0 pick)

VANVERBERGHE Florent (Castres Olympique, 0 selection)

VERHAEGHE Florian (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 0 selection)

VILI Tani (ASM Clermont Auvergne, 0 selection)



