What happened to Wejdene, eliminated in week six of season 11 of Dance with the stars ? The one who seemed less motivated during the last bonuses made people talk about her by deleting all of her photos on Instagram after her elimination. “Forget me“, simply wrote the young woman of 17 years. Was she upset not to have been sufficiently supported by the public?

His agreement with his partner Samuel Texier is also at the heart of the debates since Wejdene unsubscribed from the dancer’s account on Instagram. A gesture that says a lot about the turn of their relationship. Moreover, Samuel Texier barely mentioned Wejdene in the thanks he wrote on Instagram after their elimination. A simple sentence is intended for him among the two texts written by the young dancer. They therefore seem very cold …





Information confirmed by Cyril Hanouna this Tuesday, October 26 in Do not touch My TV, who relayed a scoop from his collaborator Clément Garin. “There was a clash on Tuesday, she left behind the scenes, because he criticized her for being passive and not wanting to play the game anymore. She went to complain to the production.“, he revealed. After this big argument, they would not therefore have managed to reconcile.

The day before, Gilles Verdez mentioned another source of tension. Wejdene would be known to be modest, which would have been at the origin of disagreements between the production and her: “She’s young, it was way too tactile. We were almost showing it off. She felt uncomfortable. (…) She is very careful, she protects a lot what she shows“.

Hugo mallais