“She will be in Monaco long before …”: Prince Albert puts forward a date for Charlene’s return

Still stranded in South Africa because of her health problems, Charlene of Monaco has not returned to the Rock since last May. Recovering after his operation, Prince Albert was however reassuring, announcing his upcoming return.

A return soon for Charlene of Monaco ? Since last May, Prince Albert’s wife has been stranded in South Africa because of an ENT problem, which has since prevented her from traveling by plane. Hospitalized last September, then operated on October 8 under general anesthesia, the princess is still recovering, far from her husband and her children, Jacques and Gabriella, who went back to school without their mother. And while he had announced the return of his wife in October, Prince Albert wanted to be reassuring once again on his upcoming return to the Rock.

“We will be able to consider his return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco well before the national holiday“, thus entrusted the prince to Point of view, the National Day being fixed this year for November 19. Albert II took the opportunity to give news of Princess Charlene, who according to him “is doing much better”. “This last operation which concerned the nasal septum went very well”, he added, still unable for the moment to set a precise date for the return of his beloved. But for sure, Prince Albert is now counting the days.

Prince Albert “affected” by divorce rumors

Separated from his wife for many months, Albert II of Monaco however, had made a detour via South Africa last August to visit Princess Charlene, whose absence on the Rock has given rise to many rumors in recent months, especially of divorce. Statements denied by the royal couple, who posed accomplices and lovers during their reunion, thus silencing the bad tongues. “Affected” by such assumptions about his couple, prince albert had notably banged his fist on the table, with a sharp focus. “She did not decide to go into exile. It is purely a medical problem that had to be treated”, he had thus affirmed, adding that his wife “didn’t leave because she was mad at [lui] or against someone else “.

