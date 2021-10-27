Shiba Inu overtakes Dogecoin and collapsing Bitcoin

Shiba Inu was considered by some to be a bad copy of Dogecoin when it caught fire last spring, but SHIB made its way into the top 10 coins by market cap and has now passed DOGE on the list. Meanwhile, bitcoin and much of the broader market are in sharp decline today.

After a massive 45% rise in value in the past 24 hours according to data from CoinGecko, Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based token, is currently at a new all-time high of $ 0.00006856 per token. Over the past week, SHIB has climbed almost 144%.





Right now, SHIB’s market cap exceeds $ 32.7 billion, allowing it to overtake the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin for 9th place on CoinGecko’s list. This is the first time that Shiba Inu has entered the top 10 coins ranked by their total market capitalization.

However, the market is not showing a wider push for memes at this time: Dogecoin has fallen more than 8% in the past 24 hours to a price below $ 0.24, which puts its market cap at around $ 32.1 billion.

If Shiba Inu continues to rise as it has in the past 24 hours and Dogecoin cannot keep up with its momentum, then Shiba Inu could consolidate its place above Dogecoin in terms of total market capitalization, which would make it the first crypto meme of the market.

If that were to happen, it would be a surprising change for Dogecoin, which has been one of the most popular cryptocurrencies throughout the year. It went from a price of around $ 0.005 on January 1 to a high of $ 0.73 in May, but collapsed with most of the market soon after – and was unable to recover a lot of value with the broader market recovery lately.

The Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has seen a dramatic rise in demand and value since early October, with an 828% increase in the past 30 days according to CoinGecko. The coin was launched on Coinbase in mid-September, but has seen much larger gains just recently.

The broader crypto market is down around 4% today, however, making Shiba Inu a real anomaly amid the drops in major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Overnight, bitcoin fell below $ 60,000 for the first time in 10 days, falling below what is considered a key resistance level for the major cryptocurrency. It has fallen about 5% in the past 24 hours to a current price of $ 59,212. Ethereum, meanwhile, is down 4% today and briefly dipped below $ 4,000, but currently sits at $ 4,018.