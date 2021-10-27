Shoes, toys, paint … Why are the threats of shortages increasing for certain products?

Rays that are emptying. Furniture, shoes, paint, bicycles … Shortages are affecting more and more items and companies are struggling to fill their stock in the face of growing global demand. This creates a bottleneck on the production side, which is mainly concentrated in Asia, but also in the transport of containers to France.

As a result, delivery times are getting longer and transport costs are skyrocketing. If the latest figures confirm “a strong recovery of the French economy” with a return to activity almost “100%” in French companies, François Villeroy de Galhau, the governor of the Banque de France, also points out the difficulties of recruitment and supply. Inventories do not renew as quickly as demand. Overview of shortages.

Because delivery times are getting longer

For shoe dealers, the concern is very real. “30 to 40% of the products” are missing in the shelves, according to Frank Boehly, president of the Federation of shoe brands. This makes retailers like Chaussea fear a shortage for the month of November. Because of the lengthening delivery times, “from one to three months”, is added the constraint of low local production. Of the 420 million pairs sold each year in France, only 20 million are produced in France.

Same hassle for the big furniture brands, like the Swedish manufacturer Ikea whose essentials are starting to be out of stock. On its site, the management ensures that everything is done with its partners to ensure that these references “be available as soon as possible”. “Unfortunately, we think it will be long term (…) and it is possible that some [produits] are no longer marketed “, she specifies.

The little queen is not spared either, a victim of the spare parts crisis. For a year now, bicycle sellers and repairers have been pedaling in the fog. While some models are assembled in Europe, parts and components come mainly from Asia and “the delivery time of some components can now exceed 500 days”, says the spokesperson for Decathlon. Something to worry about professional cyclists who are waiting for their “bike 2022” to start training for the next Tour de France.

Because the demand for raw materials is exploding

The influx of demands is also weighing on raw material stocks. On the wood side, construction professionals and DIY enthusiasts will have to be patient. Demand has been steadily increasing since the rebound in work for individuals and with the resumption of professional sites in France but also in the United States, where American buyers get their supplies in Europe. As a result, prices soar with an increase of up to 40% on lumber.

Same scenario on the side of the pellets to heat the wood stoves which are coming to lack, in particular in the north of France where the sale of these heaters climbed by 20%. This shortage, coupled with a rise in prices, also affects steel, whose late resumption of production has caused a significant delay in the delivery of this alloy, which has seen its prices jump by “50% to 80%”, according to a score from the Ministry of the Economy.





The pulp, necessary for the printing of books but also cardboard boxes and wrapping paper, is not immune to the shortage or to the rise in prices. In New Aquitaine, the printer Rivet Presse Edition suffered delays of three or four months. “For the moment, there is even an uncertainty for 2022. We have no visibility, no assurance of having paper”, laments the printer.

Plastics, or more exactly polymers derived from petroleum, suffer the same fate. Last March, the Ain plastics industry, renowned for its “Plastics valley”, was already living on its stocks. This is due to very strong demand in Europe, but also in China, which has started to import in order to meet the demand of its domestic market.

In the list of missing raw materials are also pigments and additives, essential for the production of paints, especially exterior murals. But among these, blue paint may become a rare commodity. Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel recently reported, in an interview with Bloomberg (in English), lack of ingredients to make “one of the most difficult basic colors to obtain”.

Because semiconductors have become scarce

Often invisible, semiconductors have become essential in our life filled with connected objects such as computers, smartphones, televisions and washing machines. However, these electronic components have known strong demand for a year and a half and are lacking in the automotive industry, which is a major consumer. The latter is forced to reduce the production of vehicles, like Renault, which announced on October 22 to anticipate a loss of production “close to 500,000 vehicles over the year”, report West France.

In the DIY departments, it is particularly drills that are lacking, due to lack of electronic components. As for smartphones, they are likely to experience a rise in prices, “but it should be limited”, according to the audit firm Deloitte Canada. While the shortages are affecting more and more sectors, no one can say when they will end.

So, three months before Christmas Eve, “60% of households have planned to anticipate their purchases in October and November”. For their part, toy sellers claim to have anticipated all these difficulties by ordering well before the usual date. But everything is not yet delivered to the Oxybul toy stores which must have passed on “average price increases of 3%” on his articles from Asia. So even if they are rarer, the right strategy this year would be to bet on toys produced in Europe.