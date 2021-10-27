shooting in a shopping center, 2 dead and 4 injured

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, in the northwestern United States, local police said Monday (Oct. 25). The suspected shooter, who appears to have acted alone, has been arrested and all danger has been ruled out for the population, said Ryan Lee, police chief of Boise, capital and largest city of the state of Idaho, during the meeting. ‘a press point.

According to him, the police were warned at around 1:50 p.m. (7:50 p.m. GMT) that gunfire had sounded in a shopping center in Boise and that“At least one person had been affected”. When they arrived there, the police exchanged gunshots with a suspect, during which a police officer was injured. “We are really not in a position at this stage to evoke any reason” at the suspect’s gesture, said the police chief, believing that“It would be really very premature to make assumptions”. No details were given on the identity of the victims or on the state of health of the four injured people.

Shooting causing many victims remains a recurring scourge in the United States, in schools, supermarkets and in the workplace in particular. But blockages in Congress, under the influence of the arms lobby, make any major breakthrough on the subject unlikely despite calls from politicians, President Joe Biden included, to tighten control over their circulation.