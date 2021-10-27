Should I freeze the food? Philippe Etchebest’s astonishing response

It is not redundant to say that Philippe Etchebest is a particularly atypical character. The famous Michelin-starred chef, as well known for his angry outbursts in Cauchemar en cuisine as for his wise advice in Top Chef, intends to help gastronomy fans – whether they are experts or just novices. Guest of the C set to you Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the strong man of M6 came to talk about his latest book: Cook well accompanied with my mentor method, in all bookstores since October 13, 2021. The television host distils with generosity his tips for learning to cook responsibly. After the broadcast of an extract from Cauchemar en cuisine, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine – who had already received Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandson, Victor – questions her guest. “If I have a small ocean of frozen fish in my apartment … Are you okay, are we allowed to freeze?” she asks through an embarrassed smile in front of the native of Soissons.





On the set, curiosity is palpable. Has the host made a new blunder against the pope of gastronomy? The response from Philippe Etchebest is surprisingly not so categorical. “You can freeze, I have nothing against freezing” he asserts confidently. However, and this is something on which the chef wants to be most insistent: “It must be done intelligently and well”. Michel Sarran’s sidekick then refers to the video extract broadcast in the show (…)

