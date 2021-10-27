Since the start of 2021, a person has died every week taking a selfie

379 dead since 2008. A Spanish epidemiological study, carried out by the iO Foundation and which will soon be published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, was interested in the number of people who kill themselves while trying to take a self-portrait with their smartphone. And the results are quite amazing. It reveals that at least 379 people have died around the world trying to take a selfie since 2008, a figure that continues to rise. For the year 2021, it is not less than one person per week who died of it.

This new kind of study was written by seven Spanish scientists for the iO Foundation, an organization specializing in the study of travel-related tropical diseases.