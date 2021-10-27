Since the start of 2021, a person has died every week taking a selfie

LCI editorial staff –
379 dead since 2008. A Spanish epidemiological study, carried out by the iO Foundation and which will soon be published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, was interested in the number of people who kill themselves while trying to take a self-portrait with their smartphone. And the results are quite amazing. It reveals that at least 379 people have died around the world trying to take a selfie since 2008, a figure that continues to rise. For the year 2021, it is not less than one person per week who died of it.
This new kind of study was written by seven Spanish scientists for the iO Foundation, an organization specializing in the study of travel-related tropical diseases.
The analysis, carried out between January 2008 and July 2021, shows that at least 379 people have died around the world while taking a selfie. Between January 2021 and July of the same year, 31 fatal accidents are to be counted. In detail, of the 379 people who died, 216 died of a fall, 123 in a road accident and 66 by drowning. 24 people lost their lives in gun-related incidents and 17 were killed in a wild animal attack.
According to data from this study, India is ahead of the 50 countries where deaths like this have occurred with 100 deaths since 2008. The United States and Russia complete this sad podium with 39 and 33 deaths listed.
France is not among the top 10 nations with the highest number of selfie deaths. But a death by selfie was listed in France in 2018. Indeed, the Chinese billionaire Wang Jian died on July 4, 2018 in Vaucluse after a fall from a parapet high up where he wanted to take a selfie.
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL