SNCF strike this weekend from October 29 to November 1: what you need to know

By Cécile D. Posted on October 26, 2021 at 1:11 p.m.

SNCF renews its strike on the weekend of October 29 to November 1, 2021 with several disruptions announced on the TGV Atlantique axis. Many trains are expected to be cut again this weekend.

A hard blow for the French who had planned to To go on holiday this weekend of October 29 to November 1, 2021 : the trade unions CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots renew their call for strike SNCF railway workers on the TGV Atlantique axis. Train drivers are encouraged to “ mobilize over the period from Friday, October 29, noon, to Monday, November 1, 12 noon. “

Guest on BFMTV on Friday October 22, the Sud Rail delegate Fabien Villedieu had indicated his intention to prolong this strike movement “ every weekend until January. “

Trade unions are calling for better working conditions and higher staff salaries. Negotiations between employees and employers are already underway but they have not been successful, according to the management of the SNCF.

The unions denounce “ ever longer dayss ”, while on average, the remuneration of employees is declining. They also complain about the shortage of staff, the refusal of leave and a lack of staff. disorganization overall business, which management does not seem to manage to manage.





The trains that will run well this weekend should be taken by storm: the SNCF recommends that people who have not yet bought their ticket to report their trip, if possible. Those whose train is canceled this weekend will be able to ” to do refund Where exchange their ticket for another date and this free of charge », Assures the company.

So expect heavy traffic disruptions on the lines the TGV INOUI, OUIGO from and to Brittany, the Pays de la Loire, the Center-Val-de-Loire, the New Aquitaine and theOccitania, as well as on the Intercités Nantes / Bordeaux, Bordeaux / Marseilles, Toulouse / Hendaye and on Night intercity. This end of October, the axes between Paris and Rennes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montauban or Tarbes will be affected by the strike.

It is not yet known how many trains will be deleted, and how much rail traffic will be impacted by this social movement. VSeach client should be personally contacted by mail or by sms ; the SNCF management has promised to inform all passengers concerned whether their train will run or not.