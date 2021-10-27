Soaring fuel prices: a slight drop already noted

The exit of the tunnel for motorists? After having reached – for some – historical records, the prices of road fuels sold in France have leveled off during the last week (from Monday 18 to Friday 22 October).

In detail, diesel fell slightly, to 1.5531 euros on average per liter, a very slight decline compared to 1.5583 euros (a historic high) the previous week, according to weekly figures from the Ministry of Transition ecological orders on Friday. Same tone for the super SP 95: it fell to 1.6488 euros against 1.6567 euros the previous week and the SP 95-E10 to 1.6223 euros against 1.6287 euros (also a record).