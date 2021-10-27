“Someone messed up in the protocol” (VIDEO)

This Tuesday, October 26, the show “C à vous” offered a prestigious guest in the person of Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood star answered in duplex the questions of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine on France 5. The actor returned in particular on the success met by his Memoirs, “Greenlights”, which appeared on October 7 in French.

A few days after the terrible tragedy which mourned the production of the western “Rust” with the death of Halyna Hutchins caused by the accidental shooting of Alec Baldwin, Matthew McConaughey was questioned by the host about this tragedy. “As calls multiply in Hollywood to ban the use of firearms on sets, how do you feel about the drama?? “, asked Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.





The 51-year-old Oscar winner gave his take on it: “It’s a tragedy, but you have to try to understand the circumstances. I have done lots of shoots with guns and everything is secure, there is a strict protocol. We check everything. Someone messed up in the protocol, we don’t know what happened. But if we gave Alec Baldwin a gun and told him it was cold and the director says we can shoot, normally that’s okay. There was a mistake. We must not ban weapons but we must respect the protocol even if we are in a hurry“, he concluded.

LT