Soon cash machines in tobacco shops

By Manon C. Updated October 27, 2021 at 1:09 p.m. Posted on October 27, 2021 at 1:09 p.m.

Ticket machines will be installed in November at some tobacconists. The operation will subsequently be extended nationwide.

In a press release published on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Confederation of tobacconists and Loomis, a subsidiary of the Swedish group Securitas specializing in cash transport, announced that a twenty cash machines was going to be installed in tobacconists “from next November”.

A way for tobacconists to diversify their activity even though the tobacco sales are down for several years, although it remains their main source of income with 21.8 billion euros of tobacco sales per year. The establishment of automatic ticket machines is in fact joining the many other activities tobacconists, such as the sale of games by La Française des Jeux, PMU bets, press sales, payment of fines for the tax authorities or even the management of postal parcels and the sale of postal products.





“The cash withdrawal is one of the essential services that the network can carry “ thanks to a network “unique mesh” and at the “very tall availablity” tobacco shops open “on average 12 hours a day, six days a week”, according to Philippe Coy, president of the Confederation of tobacconists.

The operation, which will therefore begin in month of november, will subsequently extend to volunteer tobacconists among the network of 24,000 French tobacconists, have already announced the Confederation of tobacconists and Loomis.