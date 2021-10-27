Sophie Tapie upset by the death of her father: she takes a final decision

More than three weeks after the death of her father, Sophie Tapie seized her Instagram account to give news to her subscribers. Stirred, the young woman chose to take a break.

On October 3, Bernard Tapie bowed out at the age of 78 after fighting for years with double cancer of the stomach and esophagus. A terrible disappearance for the Tapie clan, and in particular for Sophie Tapie, the youngest, who paid a beautiful tribute to her father in the song Phoenix, which appears on her last album. “Phoenix is ​​not just a song. There is a video that goes with it, that is full of memories“, explains the young woman at the microphone of Sud Radio before adding:”I went to take swimsuits, T-shirts, things that were full of little details that only he could know from his wardrobe. He was the only one who could understand the message of the moment. “If Sophie Tapie managed to offer this gift to her dad on time, she now finds herself facing this album that she must promote, but without her father. A too painful reality which pushed the young woman to take a decision. “As you can imagine, I am going through a complicated period in my life. That’s why I decided to put the promotion of my album on hold for a while“, says Sophie Tapie on Instagram. Then to continue:”We had so many great plans, but they wouldn’t be done with sincerity if I had to do them today. I need to refocus and take time to get better.“An honorable choice that says a lot about the emotional state of the young woman.

Sophie Tapie: her beautiful statement to Bernard Tapie

On October 9, nearly a week after the death of her father, Sophie Tapie broke the silence on Instagram by posting a beautiful tribute to her missing dad. Under a black and white photo – which shows Sophie, a child, whispering something in her daddy’s ear – the young woman had written in the caption: “I would like to tell you a secret. You were the most wonderful dad in the world, I love you so much. Thank you to all of you for your support and your immense love, in particular the people of Marseille. I will never forget him. I love you endlessly.“

