Spanish justice accepts the appeal of Lucas Hernandez, who will not go to prison

While he risked six months in prison in Spain for not respecting a removal measure, Lucas Hernandez will not go to prison. The Spanish justice has accepted the appeal of the defender of Bayern Munich.

Lucas Hernandez will not go through the prison box. The defender of Bayern Munich saw the Spanish justice accept his appeal. The player of the France team had gone to the Superior Court of Justice in Madrid a week earlier, summoned and asked to enter “voluntarily in prison within ten days”. So that will not happen.

His six-month sentence is therefore suspended. It was the result of a failure to comply with a removal measure vis-à-vis his partner Amelia Lorente, who had both been convicted of domestic violence in February 2017, after a brawl. They had been sentenced to 31 days of community service with a six-month ban on approaching within 500 meters of each other and communicating. But the couple had reconciled and even married a few months later.





A period of four years

“We consider that the appeal must be accepted and that the execution of the sentence of deprivation of liberty imposed on Lucas François Bernard Hernandez must be suspended”, indicated in its decision the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid this Wednesday, the day before the deadline set by the courts for the player’s voluntary entry into prison.

As specified by Marca, the sentence is suspended for four years: if Lucas Hernandez commits an offense during this period, he will have to serve his sentence.