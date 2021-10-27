Splio and D-Aim merge and create the concept of “marketing individuation”

Martech

Splio and D-Aim, two technology marketing companies, have decided to merge and pool their know-how, expertise and resources.

“Beyond a human encounter carrying common values, the merger with Splio considerably increases the operational possibilities for our customers”, indicates Stéphane Amarsy, president of the board of the new group which will unveil its name in the coming weeks, born from the merger between the two companies.

The two French software editors sign the pooling of their know-how, expertise and resources to initiate a significant shift “Towards the customer marketing of tomorrow”. Stéphane Amarsy takes over the chairmanship of the board and Mireille Messine is appointed ceo of the new entity, with the common ambition of increasing turnover “By seven by 2025” with a “Value-creating, respectful and responsible marketing”.

The group is also positioned around a concept, L ‘“Marketing individuation”, a vision of the growing importance of data and artificial intelligence as an essential element of marketing. From this merger is born a new SAAS platform that covers the entire relationship marketing value chain: from data structuring to marketing activation through increased customer knowledge, and of course the marketing individuation engines boosted by the artificial intelligence.





Stéphane Amarsy has made a major strategic pivot over the past three years to transform his company, renamed D-Aim in 2020, into a pioneering software company in marketing individuation specialized thanks to AI in the autonomous exploitation of data for marketing decisions considering the uniqueness of each client.

Mireille Messine lived several lives before taking the reins of this new company. From her years as customer marketing director at Sephora, Printemps or Go Sport, to name just these brands, she only remembers “The need to make maximum use of customer knowledge to best personalize customer relations and achieve their goals”.

The investment funds that have already financed each of the companies have reaffirmed their commitment and their confidence by participating in this fundraising of 10 million euros for the newly created group. Ring Capital, Sofiouest, Alliance Entreprendre, Omnes Capital and Swen Capital are in a real process of supporting their scale-ups in their growth. The major objectives of this new fundraising will be to strengthen the technical, R&D, sales and marketing teams.