Sport pass: access criteria extended by the government

POLICY – Go further. The Minister in charge of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, told senators on Tuesday, October 26 that the sport pass, a device to aid club licensing, has so far benefited 700,000 young people and will be “extended”.

“I am aware that the modalities can be improved and we are thinking about optimizing it. It aims to see an expansion towards more structures and a wider range of audiences, ”she explained in committee, heard by senators on the 2022 budget.

This system could integrate “associations approved in rural areas” for example, as is already the case for priority areas of the city, and “go up to 30 years for people with disabilities”, or even s ‘expand to “sections babies”Concerning children under six years of age. It will be open until “the end of February” because certain disciplines operate “in calendar year” such as skiing, also specified the minister.





One third of the allocated funds have been spent

This aid for taking a license in the amount of 50 euros, announced about a year ago, is currently reserved for children benefiting from the back-to-school allowance or the disabled child allowance. “We have passed the bar of 700,000 young people who have benefited from it”, including “100,000 more in a week”, detailed the Minister of Sports, on a potential target of 5.4 million eligible children.

Of the 100 million euros planned for this device, 35 million have been consumed for the moment, she said. Unused credits “will remain in sport”, she assured, in accordance with what several players in sport such as the French Olympic Committee are asking for.

Asked by the PS Senator Jean-Jacques Lozach, who said he was “saddened” to see in the budget tables a reduction of “five FTEs (Full-time equivalents, editor’s note) ”At Insep, temple of high-level French sport, Roxana Maracineanu replied:“ we have observed recurring under-consumption ”,“ we have adapted as needed ”, mentioning the recent change of general manager.

