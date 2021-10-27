Squid Game: “I’m not that rich” says the director

A real slot machine since its release, Squid Game represents for Netflix a certain windfall of gold and especially money. The South Korean series is worth much more than it cost the SVOD platform, especially since the director did not receive a penny more than expected.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Squid Game could be worth $ 891 million, or 41.6 times its production cost. A delusional figure whose profits are not attributed to all the stakeholders of the project like Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the series.

It is in an interview with British media The Guardian that the director spoke about Netflix and the triumph of Squid Game around the world. And despite the series’ international success, Hwang Dong-hyuk explains that he did not get rich overnight:

I’m not that rich. But I have what I need. I have enough to bring food under my roof. But it’s not like Netflix paid me a bonus. Netflix pays me as the original contract says.

Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t seem to be complaining and sees the glass half full. In 2009, the South Korean director and his family went through financial distress after the economic crisis. So, he explains that he finds refuge in manga cafes and reads works like Battle Roale and Liar Game which served as sources of inspiration for Squid Game.





But if Squid Game has not (yet?) Brought him the wealth he hopes for, Hwang Dong-hyuk intends to serve as Netflix for his next projects. Still in the interview given to The Guardian, he explains wanting to broadcast his three previous films on the platform. Regarding his future projects, he does not reject the idea of ​​a second season:

Of course there are discussions. It is inevitable because of the success it engenders. I consider it. I have a general idea in mind, but I’m not going to work on it right away. There is a movie that I really want to make.

If Hwang Dong-hyuk had already quickly mentioned plans for season 2 of Squid Game, then he indicated not to think about it for the moment: the writing of season 1 had been taxing him physically and mentally. But if season 2 is there, he could certainly renegotiate the terms of his contract. And get a little closer to the jackpot won by the winner of Squid Game, who is promised $ 39 million.

