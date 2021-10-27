Star Ocean: Square Enix unveils its next action-RPG and it’s not FF XVI

Many fans were eagerly awaiting news of Final Fantasy XVI, but it’s another flagship Japanese RPG franchise that made a splash during State of Play in October 2021.

A release window on PS4 and PS5

Barely announced, we already know the release window for Star Ocean: The Divine Force. To believe this first trailer, Square Enix’s Action-RPG to be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022 without further details for the moment.

A fantasy and futuristic action-RPG

Star Ocean: The Divine Force, this is the name of the next episode of the Star Ocean saga born in the late 90s and still edited by Square Enix. This new action-RPG developed by tri-Ace studios takes on the air of space opera with its creative direction drawing on both the fantastic and the futuristic to portray a singular universe.





Action-RPG requires, battles against mobs and titanic creatures are at the heart of an open world adventure alternating between environments as varied as they are exotic, from the arid canyon to the city sparkling with a thousand lights. Star Ocean: The Divine Force also emphasizes its cosmic dimension with epic space battles, presented for the moment through a cutscene.

If the scenario remains at this stage still very mysterious, we know that it is about two heroes with interconnected destinies, of an adventure on the edge of space which places the player at the heart of a conflict able to decide. of the fate of the universe.