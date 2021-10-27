Still stranded in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco mourns the death of her dog

She is discreet on her social networks. But she couldn’t help but have a thought for one of her life companions who rarely left her. Still nailed to the ground in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco announced the death of her chihuahua.

“My little angel died last night, she was crushed. I will miss you dearly. Rest in peace”, she wrote on Instagram Tuesday, October 26, without specifying whether the animal was with her or in the Principality. Prince Albert’s wife shared a photo of herself with the animal which appears to have been taken around Christmas time last year.