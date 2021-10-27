More

    Still stranded in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco mourns the death of her dog

    She is discreet on her social networks. But she couldn’t help but have a thought for one of her life companions who rarely left her. Still nailed to the ground in South Africa, Charlene of Monaco announced the death of her chihuahua.

    “My little angel died last night, she was crushed. I will miss you dearly. Rest in peace”, she wrote on Instagram Tuesday, October 26, without specifying whether the animal was with her or in the Principality. Prince Albert’s wife shared a photo of herself with the animal which appears to have been taken around Christmas time last year.

    The 43-year-old former swimmer has received several visits from her twins Jacques and Gabriella, who came to South Africa with their father, Prince Albert, who for months has been trying to cut short the rumors of separation spread by the press . All eyes of Monegasques are now on November 19, the national holiday on the Rock. After missing her 10th wedding anniversary on July 1, will the princess be absent again for this major event?

