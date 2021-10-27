Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Thursday, October 28, 2021

More

    (AOF) – Accor

    Accor posted third-quarter revenue of 589 million euros, up 79% year-on-year. This increase reached 94% for HotelServices and 57% for Hotel & Other Assets. RevPAR (revenue per available room, a key measure of the hotel sector) improved by 20 percentage points compared to the second quarter, reflecting a strong rebound in activity observed during the summer. RevPAR nevertheless remains down overall by 37% over two years due to an environment still constrained by the health situation and traffic restrictions.

    Airbus

    The aeronautic giant will publish its results for the third quarter of 2021.

    Alten

    Growth in Alten’s activity at the end of September 2021 stood at 20.7%, representing sales of 2.13 billion euros. This includes growth of 9.7% in France and 27.8% internationally. At constant scope and exchange rates, activity grew by 9.5% (+ 5.4% in France and + 12.1% outside France). In the third quarter alone, it increased by 40.2%. All business sectors, including Automotive and Aerospace, experienced strong growth in part due to the favorable base effect of the third quarter of 2020.

    CapGemini

    The digital services company will report its third quarter revenue.

    Coface

    The credit insurance company will publish (after market) its results for the third quarter.

    Dassault Systèmes

    The software publisher specializing in 3D design will publish its third quarter results.

    Eutelsat

    The satellite operator will publish (after market close) its turnover for the first quarter.

    Europcar

    The vehicle rental specialist will publish its third quarter revenue.

    GTT

    The group specializing in the design of membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gas will publish (after market close) its turnover for the first quarter.


    Korian

    The dependency care specialty will publish (after market close) its turnover for the first quarter.

    Lagardere

    The group will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

    Saint Gobain

    The group specializing in the production, transformation and distribution of materials will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

    Sanofi

    The pharmaceutical group will publish its results for the third quarter.

    Stellantis

    The automaker will release its third quarter revenue.

    STMicroelectronics

    The microchip specialist will release its third quarter results.

    Synergy

    Synergie continued to grow with very strong activity in the third quarter, which for the first time passed the € 700 million mark (+ 22.8%). This allows the group specializing in the sectors of temporary work, recruitment and training to post at the end of the first 9 months of the year a consolidated turnover of 1.98 billion euros (+26.1 % compared to 2020 at constant scope).

    Tarkett

    The specialist in flooring and sports surfaces will publish (after market) its results for the third quarter.

    TF1

    The audiovisual group will publish (after market) its results for the third quarter.

    TotalEnergies

    The oil group will publish its results for the third quarter.

    Ubisoft

    The video game publisher will publish its results for the first half of the year.

    Valeo

    The automotive supplier will publish its revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

    Verallia

    The glass packaging specialist will release its third quarter results.

    Wendel

    The investment company will publish (before market) its revalued net assets at the end of September.


    Aslam

