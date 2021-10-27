More

    Targeted by supporters, the general manager of Feyenoord leaves the club

    The club Feyenoord Rotterdam announced on Wednesday that its general manager, Mark Koevermans, has made the decision to leave the club after a series of incidents of which he has been the target in recent months. Presumably orchestrated by members of the hard core of the club’s supporters, these incidents notably targeted the home of Mark Koevermans where windows were smashed and the front door smeared in September, according to the Dutch press agency ANP.

    A difficult decision to make

    In its press release, the Dutch club said “ the main reason “Of his departure:” After a series of incidents, he feels he can no longer make decisions and function properly, without wondering if this will impact his safety and that of his family.. Former professional tennis player Mark Koevermans joined the club in 2009 as commercial manager before succeeding Jan de Jong as general manager two years ago.


    It hurts to have to make this decision, indicated the person. Feyenoord has been in my heart since I was a child. “He also added that working for this club had been” a childhood dream come true “. He will be leaving his post on December 1. Sportingly, Feyenoord is in fourth place in the Eredivisie with one game behind.


