Targeted by supporters, the general manager of Feyenoord leaves the club

The club Feyenoord Rotterdam announced on Wednesday that its general manager, Mark Koevermans, has made the decision to leave the club after a series of incidents of which he has been the target in recent months. Presumably orchestrated by members of the hard core of the club’s supporters, these incidents notably targeted the home of Mark Koevermans where windows were smashed and the front door smeared in September, according to the Dutch press agency ANP.