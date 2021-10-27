Tatiana Silva in a relationship with Stromae: why she categorically refuses to talk about this ex

Ten years ago Tatiana Silva and Stromae had a beautiful romance. At the time, the couple made it a point of honor to live in the utmost discretion before the breakup a year later, in 2012. “People know we’ve been together but neither he nor I talk about it. I know what I’ve been through with him, he knows what he’s been through with me“Tatiana Silva said recently in an interview for Gala. But as she publishes her book, It all starts with you (ed. Albin Michel), can we expect to know more about this relationship?

To believe the 36-year-old Miss Weather forecast, you shouldn’t count on it! This is what she replied to a reader who nevertheless assured the contrary during an exchange on social networks on the set of Buzz TV de Figaro, Tuesday October 26, 2021. “It’s not in my book“, she declared. And for the journalist to insist:”You spoke of love disappointments“. But again, the former Belgian beauty queen does not budge.”I hope my life isn’t all about this. I’m not talking about him actually. These are things I never wanted. In my book, there is nothing about him. So it won’t be today“, she clarified.





Despite a certain embarrassment, Tatiana Silva does not appear offended by these somewhat intrusive approaches. “It’s entertaining. I understand. People are curious“, she admits. And to admit, laughing:”I want to know if Brad Pitt is going to get back together with Jennifer Aniston. It’s another level!“On the other hand, Tatiana Silvia recalls that you must also know not to rush her.”The good joke or the light side ends where I say, it’s my private life, I don’t want to talk about it. When the person respects him, all is well. It’s normal that people ask me the question, it’s part of the job.“

Recall that since their breakup, Stromae has rebuilt his life with Coralie Barbier, with whom he married in 2015 and had a son who is now 2 years old. For her part, Tatiana Silva has not formalized any new romantic relationship.