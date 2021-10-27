Tatiana Silva rebukes a journalist who questions her about her relationship with Stromae

Interviewed by Buzz tv as part of the promotion of “Everything begins with oneself”, a very intimate work in which she evokes the terrible trials of life that she had to overcome, such as the death of her parents or even the The abortion she underwent when she was younger, Tatiana Silva was asked if her book at one point or another made reference to her love affair with Stromae.

“I’m not talking about him, actually,” Tatiana Silva replied. “I never wanted to talk about it, and it’s not going to start today, I’m sorry. In my book, there is nothing about him. “

The former Miss Belgium explained that she understood that the intimate life of personalities can be of interest to people, but reserves the right not to answer all questions. “I understand. People are curious, they want to know. Myself there are things that I want to know, for example if Brad Pitt is going to get back together with Jennifer Aniston “, she said, before adding:” But the good joke, the funny side , it all ends when I say ‘it’s my private life, I don’t want to talk about it’. When the person respects that, all is well ”.





Discreet about this romance with Stromae, she had however, during an interview for Paris Match in 2017, briefly mentioned this relationship. “We have had a wonderful story. Stromae is a beautiful person and our exchanges were incomparable ”, she had simply confided.