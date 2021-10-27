Tax evasion: BNP Paribas targeted by Attac activists

Attac militants took action to denounce the role of the bank in the “Cum Ex files” tax evasion scandal.

“Toxic bank, tax heist”. The facade of the BNP located avenue de l’Opéra in Paris was the target of Attac militants on Wednesday morning. Equipped with counterfeit banknotes, gouache and banners, they redecorated the facade of the bank to denounce its role in the “CumEx files” tax evasion scandal.

“We denounce both the insufficiency of the measures taken to stem tax evasion, but also the actors of this evasion including the banks. The” Cum Ex files “show that foreign investments have escaped tax with the complicity passive or active banks “, explains Vincent Drezet, member of the Board of Directors of Attac.

33 billion escaped France

According to information from several media including Le Monde, the non-payment of taxes on dividends has lost 33 billion euros in tax revenue to France in 20 years, and 140 billion euros to ten countries.





Four large French banks are in the sights of the tax administration, including BNP Paribas, but also Société Générale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole, through its subsidiary Cacib, suspected of helping their customers to avoid dividend tax. To these revelations, a week ago, the banks replied that they considered that they respected the tax optimization rules in force.

“Unbearable to see this money escape tax”

“The action takes place at an important time because the world has faced a pandemic, which has demonstrated the lack of health resources. In the coming days, the COP26 begins and the issue of public resources to finance the ecological transition and social needs arise. It is unbearable to see this money slip away while social and fiscal injustices persist, “continues Vincent Drezet.

BNP Paribas is also targeted for its financing of fossil fuels: 41 billion in 2020, that is to say the bank which increased the most in absolute amount, its support to the sector between 2019 and 2020. The Postal Bank recently announced that all financial activities in the fossil fuel sector will gradually cease.

