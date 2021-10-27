Tesla Model 3, Renaul Zoé … is it the right time to buy electric?

AUTOMOBILE – Should we pass the course? While the price of fuel has never been so high and the European Commission is pushing the end of heat engines by 2035, many French people are wondering about the advisability of buying an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Thus, the Tesla Model 3 ranked at the top of the European bestsellers in September, ahead of the Renault Clio and the Dacia Sandero on the podium, a first for an all-electric, according to a report published Monday, October 25 by the firm Jato Dynamics. . The entry-level 100% electric manufacturer sold nearly 24,600 copies, or 2.6% of the market, against nearly 18,300 Clio.

And Tesla is not the only manufacturer to ride the electric wave. By promising to remove combustion engines from their range by 2030, or to gradually reduce their share in their production, many car manufacturers, such as Renault, Volkswagen or Toyota, have made a radical commitment to the electric shift.

But is it really the right time to buy an electric vehicle? What help can you benefit from? Should you buy new or used? The HuffPost answers your questions.

Premium, bonus … many purchasing aids

To encourage the French to switch to electric, the government is offering several aids, the scales of which have been extended until June 2022. The conversion bonus for example, is financial assistance for the purchase of a new or second-hand vehicle, low in pollution, in exchange for the scrapping of an old vehicle. It can go up to 5,000 euros for an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle and up to 3,000 euros for a thermal vehicle.

It is also possible to benefit from the ecological bonus, financial assistance offered for the purchase of a new electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen-powered vehicle. Knowing that the two aids are cumulative. This bonus can go up to 6000 euros depending on the price of the vehicle ”.

Other local aids are also available. As pointed out BFMTV, the Île-de-France region or the Bouches-du-Rhône department offer grants of between 1,500 and 6,000 euros under certain conditions. Municipalities can also offer grants. This is the case in Nice where aid of 2,000 euros is offered for the purchase of a new electric vehicle.

As BFMTV reminds us; the accumulation of state, regional or municipal aid is capped at 80% or 50% of the purchase price of the vehicle, depending on the amount of the subsidies.

In addition to this financial assistance, the government also offers microloans capped at 5,000 euros, and with an interest rate set by the lending bank, generally between 1.5% and 4%, for the purchase or sale. rental of a low-polluting vehicle. “In an amount of 5000 € maximum, it is guaranteed up to 50% by the State as part of the recovery plan”, notes the government which specifies that “to benefit from it, it is necessary to apply to a social support structure that will assist you in your project ”.





So how much does an electric cost?

On the price side, it will cost at least 43,800 euros (manufacturer’s price) to acquire the entry-level electric vehicle from Tesla, the Model 3; but the bill can drop by more than 10,000 euros if you combine the aids specified above. For comparison, the entry-level 2021 BMW 3-series, 318i petrol, is priced at 39,000 euros.

On the city side, the Renault Zoe is displayed, at the entry level, at a price of 32,500 euros (a little over 21,000 euros if you combine the aids mentioned above). Its thermal equivalent, the Renault Clio 5, will cost you at least 18,100 euros.

But beyond the purchase price, you have to take into account many other criteria to know if it is really worth investing in an electric vehicle: the cost of car insurance, the price of the various parts of the vehicle. ‘wear and tear, recurrence and overhaul invoices and of course the frequency with which you refuel as this can very quickly increase the bill.

Can you resell it?

In addition, there is a determining element when buying a new thermal car: the price at which it can be resold a few years later. While it is relatively easy to calculate for a thermal car, it is more difficult to establish for electric vehicles.

“We have great doubts about the residual value of an electric vehicle after five or ten years of use, pleads with the HuffPost Yves Carra, spokesperson for the Automobile club association. Because if the battery no longer holds a charge, the vehicle is no longer worth anything ”.

For him, it is today “more interesting to choose a leased electric vehicle (long-term rental, Editor’s note) than to buy it”.

“For the moment, we do not have specific information on the residual value of the electric vehicle”, acknowledges with the HuffPost the national association for the development of electric mobility (Avère France). We can nevertheless reasonably believe that this is increasing, driven by the current demand on the used car market ”. However, the association assures us that “several studies, such as those of UFC-Que Choisir or LeasePlan, show that the cost of owning an electric vehicle is competitive”.

The question of charging stations

Another problem currently arises: that of recharging stations. According to a press release from the Ministry of Ecological Transition published last July, at the time there were 43,700 public charging stations in the territory. A figure still far from 100,000 terminals promised by the government by the end of the year.

For Yves Carra, they are still too few in France. “The electric car is ideal for everyday journeys, basically if you do less than 200 km, notes Yves Carra. But you still have to be able to recharge it at home or in your business ”.

So there are arguments for and against buying an electric vehicle. But despite these negative aspects raised by Yves Carra, even he admits it, “we will have to get started anyway”.