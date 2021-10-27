Tesla plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method again

Tesla confirms its intention to accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC)

You’re here is considering accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments again. In its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US federal financial market regulator and supervisor, the automaker reaffirmed its interest in cryptocurrencies.

“We have accepted Bitcoin as a means of payment for the sale of some of our products in specified regions, subject to applicable laws, and we have suspended this practice in May 2021. We may in the future resume the practice of transactions in cryptocurrencies (“digital assets”) for our products and services ” , Tesla says in the filing.

The company, which has just overtaken the 1000 billion market capitalization, does not say more about the return of this payment method. Last March, Tesla had accepted Bitcoin payments in the United States for several weeks before changing its mind.

Under pressure from shareholders, the firm founded by Elon Musk was forced to suspend payments in crypto-assets. To justify his turnaround, Tesla put forward ecological concerns. The electric car maker said it was concerned about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.

A few weeks later, however, Elon Musk had committed to unlocking Bitcoin payments as soon as mining was based mainly on green and renewable energy. To accelerate the transition, the entrepreneur has also met several North American miners under the leadership of Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and unwavering support of cryptocurrencies.

Shortly after this exchange, the billionaire admitted that the mining industry had already made significant efforts to reduce your carbon footprint. Elon Musk then hinted that Tesla would quickly resume cryptocurrency payments. Note that a recent study also ensures that Bitcoin will only represent 0.9% of all carbon emissions in 2030.

Tesla continues to believe in the future of cryptocurrency

More generally, Tesla’s quarterly filing with the American markets policeman confirms company confidence into the future of digital currencies. Despite the turnaround last May, Tesla continues to openly proclaim his interest in the oldest cryptocurrency.

“We believe in the long-term potential of digital assets both as an investment and also as an alternative to cash”, Tesla details.

For the record, Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin at the start of the year. Thanks to the rise in the price of Bitcoin, the company’s cryptocurrency reserves have appreciated in value in recent months. Tesla thus managed to generate a capital gain of one billion dollars on its initial investment.





