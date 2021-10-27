TEST Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters, what to tremble for Halloween?

October 2015, European gamers owning a Wii U welcomed a brand new production of Koei Tecmo, Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters. The developers wanted to bring a new way of playing by using the functionalities of the GamePad ; this particular controller then became a spectral energy-absorbing camera. 2021, the firm wears this survival horror on consoles Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo, and also on PC. So we returned to this dismal production, verdict?

Advantage to the Nintendo Switch which brings significant comfort.

The visual part has not changed much … The play of light is pleasant, the environments are clean and the grainy effect in the image is still pleasant to the retina. The resolution is now higher (goodbye 720p), the textures are sharper and more appreciable. Regarding the owners of the Switch, note that there are slight jerks from time to time in mode TV, when the title loads an item on the screen. Point to take into account, if you buy a PS4 or Xbox One version, you can get PS5 or Xbox Series edition for free ; the title is then entitled to a finer rendering.

The grip is THE point that worried us. And for good reason, the gyroscope is used at the base. Then ? Well, there is a lot to be drawn to. Indeed, at crucial moments, you have to put the camera vertically and therefore gesticulate in all directions to position the lens. It’s disturbing, tedious, annoying, especially since we lose the thread quickly. Yes, it is possible to go to the settings to manage the angles only with the joystick and the triggers, it is a little more comfortable. Only the Switch version manages to distinguish itself from other adaptations since, in mode Portable, the gameplay is more instinctive, the movements are more natural, we literally feel like we are holding a camera.





Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters takes about ten hours to get to the end of the tunnel. And after ? The fun missions, where we take control ofAyane (license character Ninja gaiden, who also does the show in Dead or Alive) are still present. A bit of news in the area? A way Photo … Nothing exciting in itself. Speaking of “exciting” things, know that the developers have included some new costumes, like … swimsuits, wet t-shirts, and gothic dresses. Between the light outfits and the specters with disproportionate breasts, it is not fear that will invade you … In short, pure Koei Tecmo.

Finally, what to succumb to? If you’ve never done it before and are looking for a survival horror inspired by classics of Japanese cinema, Project Zero: The Priestess of the Black Waters can satisfy you. Just tell yourself thatit takes time to adapt to properly master the grip. Once again, an advantage to the Nintendo Switch which brings significant comfort and which allows, in addition to all this, to carry around in your pocket this scary odyssey.

You can buy the dematerialized version on Xbox or PlayStation for € 39.99.

Read also: TEST – Project Zero: The Priestess of Black Waters – Fear with a capital P on Wii U?