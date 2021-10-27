TF1 calls for calm and an end to hate messages against the Koh-Lanta candidates!

Many candidates from Koh-Lanta: the legend having received hateful messages or threats via social networks, TF1 published a message for the attention of Internet users, calling for calm.
TF1 puts a stop to it! Since the end of August, Koh-Lanta: the legend, the All-Stars season of the adventure game celebrating the 20 years of the program is in full swing on the front page… but also on social networks. All the candidates of this year having already participated in one or more adventures, it is impossible for the faithful of the show not to identify them. Some people have even become real celebrities in their field. Yes but here it is, notoriety does not always rhyme with popularity, on the contrary. And many adventurers, sometimes still at stake, complained about receiving hate messages and even threats via their Twitter or Instagram accounts.
Koh-Lanta candidates overwhelmed on the networks
The testimonies are piling up. Recently, Coumba, was the target of a message racist from an Internet user on Instagram and announced that he had lodged a complaint. Alix, another candidate from Koh-Lanta: the legend is regularly the target of attacks, concerning among other things his choices of play in the show. Clementine, which passed between the drops this year, had lived a previous very complicated experience and dreaded “again [se] cut“on social networks, appearing in the program this season. Another voice that has risen recently, that of Laurent Maistret. Guest of Buzz TV, the adventurer who was also illustrated in Dance with the stars had mentioned the fact that this feedback on the internet could have an impact on the strategy during the advice: “Sometimes when you pop big heads in Koh Lanta. When you name the name of a person who is loved a lot (…) you risk threats, you risk being insulted.“
“The hateful messages towards candidates should not be“
Complaints that TF1 has heard and the broadcaster has chosen to intervene in order to protect its candidates. Thus, this Tuesday, October 26, shortly before the start of the program, the channel shared a message of appeasement on its Twitter account: “Dear viewers, For several weeks, the adventurers of Koh-Lanta have been regularly attacked on social networks. We would like to remind you that the show remains a game and that insults, threats and hateful messages against candidates do not have to be. If Koh-Lanta is a show we all love to comment on, it’s important to do it in kindness and respect for others. Good show“. Hopefully these recommendations have a beneficial impact.