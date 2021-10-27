The 17-inch gaming laptop with RTX 3060 at 1179 €!

Cdiscount is currently offering a nice reduction on this laptop PC for gamers. This 17-inch laptop PC also takes with it an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card! Available for less than 1180 €, it’s a great deal!

We find at Cdiscount this gaming laptop PC developed by Acer. Part of the Nitro range, it is a PC that has everything you need to be able to enjoy the latest AAA games of the moment! On top of that, it comes with a gaming setup that makes it a fast and nervous PC at the same time.

Right now, it’s not the joy to get your hands on PC gaming components. When we look at the current price of graphics cards, we can say that with just one, we have the means to buy an entire configuration, from the power supply to the smallest USB port.

But, an alternative presents itself: to turn to portable PCs. Indeed, for the price of an RTX 3070, you can get your hands on a PC with a full gaming configuration. And this Acer Nitro has many arguments on its side to tip the scales.

Indeed, we find under the hood elements such as an SSD used in storage memory, a 10th generation processor from Intel or 16GB of RAM.





This means that this 17.3-inch diagonal PC will be able to accompany you on all terrains, and in particular that of gaming where you can get out of the game and in particular take advantage of features such as Ray-Tracing and DLSS.

This Acer laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake processor capable of operating at a frequency of 4.50 GHz. Its storage is based on NVMe SSD technology and allows you to have 512GB of memory. This technology is particularly recognized for its reliability, efficiency and speed.

This goes hand in hand with the RAM which displays 16GB of RAM with a DDR4 memory format. As a result, in a combined way, we end up with a configuration which is able to launch software quickly and process information quickly. A good additional point that will allow you to appreciate the fluidity of your games.

From a gaming point of view, we find the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory. With it, you will be able to enjoy games in 1440p format at 60fps with Ray-Tracing and DLSS enabled!

