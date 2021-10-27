the advanced summary of episode 1044 of Wednesday, October 27

Wednesday October 27 in Tomorrow belongs to us, with Solène Hébert who made a request to her former partner Joffrey Platel and confided in the future of Victoire. Anna, still devastated by her breakup with Karim, receives Marjorie to tell her that she can no longer follow her, marital therapy not being her specialty. His patient is very disappointed and confused by his decision. Later, Anna finds Jim (who is the actor Nicolas Baisin?) On the beach to ask him for an explanation.

Anna is disappointed with Jim’s lies

Anna blames Jim for his silence and for lying to him. He assures her that he hasn’t said anything for fear that she will push him away. But it’s her he loves, and he wants to leave Marjorie. Anna, who hasn’t asked him anything and doesn’t want to believe his promises, plants him there… She returns to the hospital where she confides her doubts to Flore (why Anne Caillon kissed Sharon Stone)… when Marjorie arrives, furious : she knows everything, she says! She reproaches Anna for her attitude, for having manipulated her and broken her relationship. She even ends up violently grabbing him and insulting him. Flore is forced to intervene to separate them. She asks Marjorie to leave. But before complying, the scorned wife threatens her rival. Marjorie immediately goes to the police station to file a complaint against Anna, for serious ethical misconduct. Nourredine explains to him that the psychologist did not break any law. However, he advises him to drop a handrail.

Jim and Marjorie have a violent confrontation

Anna, who risks losing her job, complains about Marjorie’s attitude to Jim, who does not seem surprised. Marjorie is used to being violent in her reactions. She is sure she searched her cell phone but promises to try to calm her down. In the evening, the photographer has a discussion with his wife. He asks her to leave Anna alone. The tone rises between the two and a violent argument breaks out … The infernal spiral is engaged.





Sara and Roxane announce their upcoming wedding to their colleagues

For his part, Karim learns from Georges that Jim is a recognized photographer and an artist. He understands better, annoyed, why Anna cheated on him … But good news will soon cheer him up: Roxane and Sara (Camille Genau has already been arrested by the police) arrive at the police station to announce their next marriage. Everyone is very happy for them. But Sara sees the photo of Yvan Josse on a desk. Enough to cause a severe anxiety attack in the computer scientist who goes to isolate herself. Fortunately, Sara manages to calm her down… both go out for some fresh air and have a romantic ride on the merry-go-round. In the evening, they discuss their future nuptials… Roxane can’t wait to meet Sara’s mother. The latter warns him: Beatrice does not know that she is in a relationship with a girl. But Roxane is convinced that her stepmother will soon adopt her.

Do what I say, not what I do … this is Sylvain’s motto

Sylvain is preparing a luxurious picnic in a cooler, with a bottle of champagne. He tells Christelle (Ariane Séguillon, who paid a poignant tribute to her deceased brother) that she only contains her midday meal: he claims to have an appointment in Montpellier and not be able to return to lunch. But he stops not far from the house to change.

Charlie tries to convince Christelle to make the most of her money, why not by lounging in a spa before a taste of champagne? According to her, it is heresy to continue working so hard when she is a multimillionaire. Sylvain is wrong on this point. But Christelle defends her husband: they made the right decision. Meanwhile, Sylvain is enjoying a round of golf. He returns home delighted, but exhausted, with his day. He is, however, a little embarrassed when his wife tells him that she has worked, thinking of the strength that pushes him to continue his job. She is happy that they are both on the same wavelength. The hospital calls for a leak in an operating room. Christelle asks a little motivated Sylvain to take care of it!