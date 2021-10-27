the AU suspends the country from its instances, arrests multiply

At the end of a long meeting, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union decided to “suspend” Sudan from AU bodies until the return to power of a transitional government led by civilians. . At the same time, arrests of civilians continue in Khartoum.

In its final communiqué, published on Wednesday October 27 in the morning, the Council “ strongly condemns “The seizure of power by the military and” totally rejects the unconstitutional change of government “, Which he describes as” unacceptable “. He asks the president of the AU Commission to send an envoy to Khartoum to engage in dialogue with political actors in order to “ restore constitutional order “. He finally welcomes the release of the Prime Minister, but calls for the release of political detainees, including members of the overthrown government.

Abdallah Hamdok returned home, but still watched by the army

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was indeed brought home, but he remains ” under enhanced surveillance “. His home is located in Kafouri, a district northeast of Khartoum, on the banks of the Blue Nile. According to military sources, “ security measures have been taken in the perimeter “, That is to say that the dismissed Prime Minister is under house arrest, explains our correspondent in Khartoum, Eliott Brachet.

During his second speech, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan tried to reassure the international community by assuring that the head of government, which he himself dissolved, was at home, at the army headquarters. Burhan seemed to be joking about it, suggesting that relations between the two men were in good shape. The general claimed that the prime minister was in danger, that is why he had been detained. But in the face of incessant appeals from many capitals around the world, the man who orchestrated the coup in Sudan finally gave in.





Abdallah Hamdok has still not had the right to speak, but he spoke Tuesday evening with the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken. In a joint press release published on Wednesday, the European ambassadors in Khartoum as well as the British and American ambassadors ask to meet Abdallah Hamdok as soon as possible. They add that they still consider him the legitimate Prime Minister of Sudan and demand the release of all political detainees arrested since Monday.

Multiplication of arrests

If we know where the person who embodied the democratic transition is, this is not the case for most of the civilian representatives detained since Monday morning. No information about their place of detention has filtered. And the arrests are still going on. This Wednesday morning, the military and security forces carried out an unprecedented wave of arrests since their coup on Monday.

In addition to the three ministers whose arrest was confirmed earlier this week, two other ministers were arrested on Wednesday morning. They are Yasser Abbas, the Minister of Irrigation, and Oumar al-Najib, the Minister of Health.

Two other advisers to the Prime Minister were also arrested. They join Yasser Armane, political adviser in detention since Monday. There was also the arrest of Ismail al-Taj, head of the Sudanese Professionals Association, as well as several other leaders of the forces for freedom and change. Information about these arrests is often confirmed by the families and entourage of those detained.

Thus, Maryam Sadeq al-Mahdi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the dissolved government and leader of the Umma party, confirmed the arrest of her brother Siddik, also leader of this party. She told RFI on Monday that “ the attempts of one party to impose its own vision on the other party is a losing battle and leads nowhere “.

The list of arrests affecting all senior officials of political parties and movements hostile to the military coup is now very long. It also brings together lawyers and activists in neighborhood resistance committees.

► To read also: Analysis – Sudan: from a precarious political balance to the coup