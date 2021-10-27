More

    the Bavarians humiliated by Borussia Mönchengladbach!

    This is a surprising result to say the least. Irresistible since the start of the season, Bayern Munich have been completely swept away in the German Cup by Borussia Mönchengladbach (5-0). An incredible defeat for Julian Nagelsmann’s team. Especially since the German coach had absolutely not turned, aligning his best team and counting on Lewandowski, Muller or the three French Pavard, Hernandez and Upamecano.

    From the start, the Bavarians were surprised by old acquaintances of Ligue 1. Manu Koné, transferred this summer from Toulouse, scored his first goal in his new colors before Ramy Bensebaini offered himself a double .

    On returning from the locker room, Breel Embolo allowed himself the luxury of offering himself a double to worsen the score and push the Munich down a little more. This is the first disappointment for Julian Nagelsmann at the head of his new team.


    to summarize

    Bayern Munich were completely swept away by Borussia Mönchengladbach for the German Cup (5-0). Julian Nagelsmann’s men suffered a stinging setback and were eliminated from the competition. Manu Koné scored his first goal for Borussia.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

