the Bavarians humiliated by Borussia Mönchengladbach!

This is a surprising result to say the least. Irresistible since the start of the season, Bayern Munich have been completely swept away in the German Cup by Borussia Mönchengladbach (5-0). An incredible defeat for Julian Nagelsmann’s team. Especially since the German coach had absolutely not turned, aligning his best team and counting on Lewandowski, Muller or the three French Pavard, Hernandez and Upamecano.

From the start, the Bavarians were surprised by old acquaintances of Ligue 1. Manu Koné, transferred this summer from Toulouse, scored his first goal in his new colors before Ramy Bensebaini offered himself a double .

Bayern Munich were no longer led by 5 goals after 59 minutes of play in an official match since November 22, 1975 against Eintracht Frankfurt (after 45 minutes). @PSSportsFR #BMGFCB – Football Stats (@Statsdufoot) October 27, 2021

On returning from the locker room, Breel Embolo allowed himself the luxury of offering himself a double to worsen the score and push the Munich down a little more. This is the first disappointment for Julian Nagelsmann at the head of his new team.



