The best horror games for Halloween 2021

In 2008, Visceral Games, supported by Electronic Arts, created a horrible surprise with Dead space. This one transported the horror in space with a disconcerting control and ideas of gameplay coming radically to upset the codes of the genre. Survival-Horror. Three years later, the studio came back even stronger with a Dead space 2 which, even today, is among the tenors of the genre Survival-Horror.

We find there the well-known Isaac Clarke, engineer by trade, absolutely traumatized by the events which took place on the Ishimura ship. So much so that he finds himself at the start of the second installment in an asylum on Titan, a station surrounding Saturn’s largest moon. The new misadventures of Isaac thus start off on the hats of wheel while the Necromorphs, the horrible monsters of the license, have visibly invaded the station.





The stage is thus set for an infernal race against death, giving pride of place to the cutting of monster limbs, the use of telekinesis, and impressive moments in zero gravity. More mature than his elder brother, Dead space 2 shines in absolutely everything he does with many memorable passages of tension, in a story that gains depth and terror.

Visually speaking, this new episode was superb for the time, with a skilful use of the play of light and shadow. Where this franchise has also always excelled is in its impressive sound design. Even when everything seems calm, you can’t help but jump when you hear a howl in the distance or at the slightest noise breaking the heavy silence within the station.

Unfortunately, hard to say the same for Dead space 3, which has been shown to be far too action-oriented. The horror aspect has also been supplanted by a cooperative game mode, thus nullifying the feeling of loneliness of the two previous episodes. Nevertheless, Dead space has not yet finished scaring us in space, since a remake is expected in 2022.