The Bundestag opens a new political era in Germany

Posted on Oct 26, 2021, 4:06 PMUpdated Oct 26, 2021, 4:44 PM

A back-to-school feeling, with hubbub and happy selfies, emanated from the Bundestag on Tuesday morning. Thirty days after the federal elections, the 736 deputies of the twentieth newly elected German Parliament, 40% of whom are newcomers and 92 under 35, held their constituent assembly. An institutional meeting which truly marks the beginning of a new political era across the Rhine.

The members of Angela Merkel’s government no longer sat facing the deputies but in one of the overhanging stands. The Chancellor and her ministers will now only manage current affairs while waiting for a new coalition to succeed them. Green MP Jürgen Trittin, who is participating in negotiations for the formation of a government with the FDP and SPD, said Monday in front of the foreign press that this should be done on 9 December.

Wolfgang Schäuble passes the torch

According to the elected environmentalist, the Bundestag should meet again on this date to elect the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. In the meantime, the president of the previous Parliament and pillar of the CDU, Wolfgang Schäuble, spent at 79 years old with fair play and smile the relay at the head of the second highest office of the federal state in Bärbel Bas, social- 53-year-old democrat. A symbolic transmission between the CDU and the SPD, the former having lost almost as many seats (49) as the latter won (53) on September 26.





Elected with 79.5% of the votes cast, the deputy for Duisburg, specialist in health issues, will ensure the proper functioning of the debates within the lungs of German parliamentary democracy. As Wolfgang Schäuble had assured to have been a little earlier before thanking the assembly for the respect which it had shown him, “I will be the president of all the deputies”, promised Bärbel Bas.

Stability and reforms on the agenda

Neutrality more than ever essential to German political stability. The debates promise to be intense indeed, including within the parties of the tripartite coalition under negotiation. The left wing of the Greens and the SPD, embodied by the former leader of the young socialists Kevin Kühnert who has just entered the Bundestag, will not fail to make FDP elected officials cringe.

“We are not at war with each other. Hatred and agitation are not opinions, ”recalled Bärbel Bas, who pleaded for measured exchanges within the reach of all citizens. Like her predecessor, she also asked elected officials to get down “now and really” to reforming electoral law. This has gained 27 additional deputies this year in the Bundestag, which has reached XXL size. The question of the representativeness of this assembly will not fail to arise either.

In the wake of the election of Bärbel Bas, third President of the Bundestag in 50 years, the arrival at the vice-presidency of the institution of four women from the ranks of the SPD, the Greens, the radical left and the CDU against a single man representing the FDP, masks the under-representation of women in the Bundestag. This has only 34% of deputies.