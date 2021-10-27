The Cac 40 regains color after Wall Street records, Orange sanctioned, Market news

The Paris Bourse returns to highs of nearly two months, boosted by new Wall Street records after the soaring of Tesla, whose capitalization exceeded 1,000 billion dollars thanks to a mega-order from the lessor Hertz. The increase in Reckitt Benckiser’s annual turnover forecast further boosts FMCG stocks such as L’Oreal (+ 1.7%).

This performance, added to those of UBS and Novartis, also makes it possible to put certain disappointments into perspective, such as the turnover below expectations ofOrange (-3%). The telecom operator reported a drop in its revenues and its key profitability indicator in the third quarter, with the decrease in co-financing received from other operators on the fiber network having eclipsed a good commercial performance over the period.

The market is also not forgetting fears about the risk of central bank reaction to inflationary pressures, the resurgence of the pandemic in some countries and the real estate crisis in China.

Around noon, the Cac 40 gained 0.58% to 6,751.68 points after a peak at 6,771.78, unprecedented since September 2 (6,778.33) in a business volume of 830 million euros. The contracts futures December on US indices gained between 0.2% and 0.6%.

A good month of October

The Paris index is currently gaining 3.5% in October, its best monthly performance since March after experiencing renewed volatility linked to the energy crisis, pressure on interest rates and slowing Chinese growth. The third quarter earnings season serves as a test for investors of improving corporate health. For Mark Haefle, chief investment officer at UBS, corporate performance is fueling optimism in equities, which should support the rally. The market will monitor, in the evening, the quarterly results of Alphabet and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple will follow on Thursday.





Two US indicators are on the macroeconomic agenda: September new home sales and the consumer confidence index as assessed by the Conference Board for the month of October.

Michelin yields 1.3%. The tire manufacturer confirmed its annual forecast after sales growth in the third quarter, which was marked by disruptions in global automotive production linked to the shortage of semiconductors. The group lowered its forecast for the tire market this year while maintaining its financial targets.

Interparfums impresses

Thales gains 0.8%. The defense electronics group has confirmed its targets for 2021 as its activity declined in the third quarter, due to an unfavorable comparison basis. Thales confirms that it is targeting an annual turnover of between 15.8 billion and 16.3 billion euros, a “book to bill” – i.e. the ratio of order intake to turnover – greater than 1 and one operating margin rate (EBIT) between 9.8% and 10.3%.

Largest increase in SRD, Interparfums increased by 9.6% and set a record, boosted by a quarterly turnover above expectations which allows it to raise its annual turnover forecast to 520 million euros, against 460 to 480 million estimated in January . Bryan Garnier raised his price target on the title of perfumer from 55 to 65 euros.

Conversely, Eramet fell by almost 6.6%. Oddo BHF downgraded the mining group’s title from “outperformance” to “neutral”.



