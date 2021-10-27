More

    the call for the mobilization of the drivers of the TGV Atlantique line is lifted for the weekend of All Saints’ Day

    This strike call, as was the case last weekend, was lifted after further negotiations and employee consultation on Wednesday.

    There will be no second strike weekend on the TGV Atlantique. The unions lifted, Wednesday, October 27, the call for a strike by the drivers of this SNCF line, launched for the weekend of All Saints’ Day, AFP learned from the unions who had called for mobilization ( SUD-Rail, CFDT-Cheminots and CGT-Cheminots). After a first strike last weekend, “the notice is lifted by the three trade unions”, declared Thomas Cavel, secretary general of the CFDT-Cheminots.

    This call to strike from Friday noon until Monday noon was lifted after new negotiations “until late Tuesday evening” and a consultation of employees on Wednesday, said Erik Meyer, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail.



