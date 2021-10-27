the Catalan press announces the dismissal of Ronald Koeman!

It was inevitable, and it probably even took longer than expected to happen. The two benchmark Catalan sports media, Sport and Mundo Deportivo, are unanimous: FC Barcelona dismissed Ronald Koeman from his duties this Wednesday evening, following Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat on the Rayo Vallecano lawn earlier in the day .

What follows after this advertisement

The newspaper specifies that the club is currently preparing the official statement announcing the news, which should therefore probably fall in the coming hours. Nothing surprising for people who follow Barça news, since there was also a bad relationship between the former Oranje coach and President Joan Laporta, who supported him in public but had a completely different discourse internally.

Three defeats in the last four La Liga games

If there had been a few promising passages last year, the start of the Barcelona season is very poor, both in terms of results and the content offered. Even if it is true that Koeman had to deal with a lot of injuries, his game plan and his offensive animation are considered non-existent by many Barcelona fans, who also pointed out certain choices in terms of compositions.





It remains to be seen how much Barça will have to put on the table to terminate the contract of his former player, since the media evoked, not so long ago, an indemnity of more than 10 million euros to be paid in case dismissal. An amount that the people of Barcelona cannot afford today in view of their delicate financial situation. It also remains to be seen who will replace him, while Xavi patiently waits in Qatar …