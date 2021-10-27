The Celine Dion mystery

Paris Match is dedicating its coverage to Celine Dion this week, with an investigation between Montreal and Las Vegas.
In “pause” mode. Celine Dion is the star with 230 million records, to which Valérie Lemercier is dedicating a film, “Aline” (released on November 13). But she has just announced that she will not return to the stage at the beginning of November as planned: “My heart is broken, I must focus on my health to get better quickly.” Since the death, at the beginning of 2016, of René Angelil, the love of her life, Céline has been accumulating hardships. 2020 is another dark year: first the disappearance of his beloved mother, then a twice postponed world tour. Her sister Claudette tells us cash about what made the Quebec diva crack.
Find our survey in number 3782 of Paris Match.
In summary
PERSONALITIES
THE AIR OF TIME
MAINTENANCE
CULTURE
POWERS
THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS
THE MYSTERY CÉLINE DION
JAPAN: VINCENT FICHOT “MY CHILDREN, MY BATTLE”
HAPPY LIKE AN ELEPHANT IN FRANCE
JOEYSTARR: “I NEVER HEALED IN MY CHILDHOOD”
ADRIANA LIMA A TOP QUADRA
FASHION
WELL-BEING
BEAUTY
FLAVORS
TO COME UP
GAMES
TRIP
AUTO
MONEY
HEALTH
ARCHIVES
GAMES
THAT’S LIFE
