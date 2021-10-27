More

    The Celine Dion mystery

    Paris Match is dedicating its coverage to Celine Dion this week, with an investigation between Montreal and Las Vegas.

    In “pause” mode. Celine Dion is the star with 230 million records, to which Valérie Lemercier is dedicating a film, “Aline” (released on November 13). But she has just announced that she will not return to the stage at the beginning of November as planned: “My heart is broken, I must focus on my health to get better quickly.” Since the death, at the beginning of 2016, of René Angelil, the love of her life, Céline has been accumulating hardships. 2020 is another dark year: first the disappearance of his beloved mother, then a twice postponed world tour. Her sister Claudette tells us cash about what made the Quebec diva crack.

    In summary

    PERSONALITIES
    Tahar Rahim and Marion Cotillard, contagious talents

    THE AIR OF TIME
    Wave of blame for Brussels

    MAINTENANCE
    Jacques Audiard Man of fables

    CULTURE
    Movie theater. Fabrice Éboué, satire with red balls
    Bill Murray, the eccentric life
    Books. Jean-Paul Enthoven, cardio silence
    Michel Bussi, investigation of the Little Prince
    Expo. Sandro Botticelli, birth of pleasure
    Music. Pierre Perret, the boss’s tour
    TV. The “Star Academy” takes a nostalgia cure

    POWERS

    THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS
    After Robocop, Robodog

    AFGHANISTAN FACING ITS DEMONS
    By François de Labarre

    CLÉMENT BEAUNE THE PRESIDENT’S SECRET ASSET
    By Émilie Lanez


    ALEC BALDWIN THE DRAMA OF TOO
    By Arthur Loustalot

    THE MYSTERY CÉLINE DION
    By Olivier O’Mahony

    JAPAN: VINCENT FICHOT “MY CHILDREN, MY BATTLE”
    By Loïc Grasset

    HAPPY LIKE AN ELEPHANT IN FRANCE
    By Anne-Cécile Beaudoin

    JOEYSTARR: “I NEVER HEALED IN MY CHILDHOOD”
    Interview Charlotte Leloup

    ADRIANA LIMA A TOP QUADRA
    By Clémence Duranton

    FASHION
    For 2022, Paris is shining brightly

    WELL-BEING
    Adaptogenic plants, the new health reflex?

    BEAUTY
    A helmet to rejuvenate

    FLAVORS
    K-food, the take-off of Korea

    TO COME UP
    Artificial intelligence unveils an unprecedented Picasso!

    GAMES
    Giant Anacroids

    TRIP
    Halloween at the hotel

    AUTO
    Automotive innovations: there is plenty!

    MONEY
    Pensions and tax exemption: more finances, less taxes

    HEALTH
    Sudden unexplained death: hope for prevention

    ARCHIVES
    Bob Denard, the last of the “dreadful”

    GAMES
    Crossword

    THAT’S LIFE
    Aperitif. Those who do not share the planchette

