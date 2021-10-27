the confessions of a candidate on the true face of Mercotte and Cyril Lignac

This Thursday, October 27, fans of the Best Pastry Chef on M6 will once again be able to enjoy a new episode which will come, like every Thursday, to satisfy the most greedy of M6 viewers.

We never cease to delight in the Best Pastry Chef, season 10 of which is broadcast every Thursday on M6. Especially when you learn a little more about the behind-the-scenes secrets of the delicious show, presented by Marie Portolano, which succeeds the sparkling Julie Vignali. Indeed, the journalist was able to carve out her share of the cake by joining the shock duo formed by Mercotte and Cyril Lignac. It is also on these that Alexandre, the Belgian candidate of this tenth edition of the competition, confided, while a new episode will be broadcast this Thursday, October 27. In the columns of Soir Mag, he explains that the joke blogger and the mischievous pastry chef would be more acidic than greedy-crunchy when they are not behind the screen. “





” They are very nice. Contact was easy. They are accessible and welcoming. But apart from the shooting, we see them very little, they take care of their various activities. We were also very caught outside of the shootings, ”reveals the young man of 29 years. Cyril and Mercotte would not therefore have such a strong taste for sharing, as one might think. It is in any case not the fault of the length of the emissions diffused each week, which obviously offer to the candidates a good number of opportunities to exchange off-camera with the flagship duo, and not only on their performances of apprentice pastry chefs. In the end, at least in the context of the filming, they see their spleen in court-bouillon when it comes to (…)

