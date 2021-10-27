the content of Mauro Icardi’s fiery letter for Wanda leaked to Argentina

An Argentinian presenter unveiled the contents of the famous letter which allowed Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker, to win back his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

“We were on the verge of a divorce, then he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me …”. This is how Wanda Nara justified her reconciliation with Mauro Icardi, then confirmed by a kiss relayed on social networks. But what could the PSG player have written to win back his wife, when divorce seemed to be the only way out. This Tuesday, Yanina Latorre, presenter of the Argentinian show Los ángeles de la mañana, which followed the whole affair closely, read a few lines of the famous letter that would have changed everything for this couple on the verge of breaking up, specifying that it was not a handwritten letter, but a long message on Whatsapp.

“Once again, I proved to you that what I said was true, I never lied to you, I did not invent anything, I just made a mistake. The signatures are affixed on everything that , eight years ago, was our dream, “Icardi wrote in reference to the divorce. “We have achieved everything that we planned to do. I hope you can enjoy it. On my side, I will be at peace with this, because I know that for the rest of my life I will have nothing. to blame me. “





Icardi’s endless regrets

“You do it badly, and very badly, you don’t realize it, he continued. The only thing you want is a divorce and I accepted, even though deep down. my soul this is the worst thing that can happen to me. I am not a bad person, I am a good person and I have been completely devoted to you since the day we started our relationship. wonderful father. I lay down my life for my daughters and I am proud of it. I am a wonderful father-in-law who from the first minute gave his life to make the children happy. I am all that and no one has need to tell me, I just need to know. “

“I don’t care about material things. I’ve always given you my all. I’m a millionaire and I dress at H&M and Amazon, and you know that very well. I can’t keep putting up with your abuse, the make you ignore me … how can you? I’m not an m …, I don’t deserve this. You ruined everything because of a conversation of m …, a conversation that doesn’t meant nothing to me. A conversation you just send the details to the press. I didn’t expect that, but I’m a realist and I know people change, “Icardi added about what was made public of his conversations with Maria Eugenia “China” Suarez.

“Thank you for everything we have been, thank you for the two girls you gave me, thank you for making me happy and for fighting me, thank you for everything you did, he said. concluded. Thank you for giving me the support I always needed, I’m sorry I lost everything because of a mistake. I hope you are happy, and if you are not mine. sides, that you find your place elsewhere. “