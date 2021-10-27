The contents of Mauro Icardi’s letter to Wanda Nara leaked

The football world is reassured. After a week of falling out, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have reconciled. The good news was confirmed by the two interested parties on social networks. And if Icardi was able to win back the heart of his sweetheart, it is because he was able to hit the mark by sending her a long message, some extracts of which were unveiled by the expert Yanina Latorre, presenter of the show. “Los ángeles de la mañana”.





“Once again, I proved to you that what I said was true, I never lied to you, I did not make anything up, I just made a mistake. The signatures are affixed to everything that eight years ago was our dream. We have achieved everything that we set out to do. I hope you can take advantage of it. For my part, I will be at peace with it, because I know that for the rest of my life, I will have nothing to be ashamed of. You do it badly, and very badly, you do not realize it. The only thing you want is a divorce and I accepted, even though deep down in my soul it’s the worst thing that can happen to me. I’m not a bad person, I’m a good person and have been completely devoted to you since the day we started our relationship. (…) I cannot continue to put up with your mistreatment, the fact that you ignore me… how can you? I’m not an m …, I don’t deserve this. You ruined everything because of a conversation from m …, a conversation that meant nothing to me. A conversation of which you only send the details to the press. I didn’t expect this, but I’m realistic and I know people change ”, he wrote, in remarks relayed by Eleven World.