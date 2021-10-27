The Covid-19 permanently fractures the economies of the planet

Vaccinations against Covid-19, in a mobile center, in New Delhi, September 29, 2021. ALTAF QADRI / AP

It’s a bit of a double penalty. In addition to having suffered the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the economy of the entire planet, developing countries, which are hardest hit in terms of the number of working hours lost, are now suffering the perverse effects of less vaccination.

According to a report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) observatory, “The Covid-19 and the world of work”, made public on Wednesday October 27, vaccination had a positive effect on employment, whether either by maintaining or creating positions. “By comparing the difference in the number of hours worked between the first and second quarters of 2021, linked to the progress of vaccination in the same period, we see that the countries which vaccinated the most also had greater growth in working hours “, explains Stefan Kühn, economist and responsible for labor market indicators at the International Labor Office (ILO), attached to the ILO.

The calculations are complex, but according to the Geneva-based institution, the vaccination of fourteen people, during the second quarter 2021, represents the equivalent of a full-time job. The problem, underlines the United Nations agency which brings together representatives of governments, employers and employees of 187 member states, is that “While 34.5% of the world’s population was fully vaccinated by the beginning of October, there are considerable differences between high-income countries, 59.8% [des habitants] vaccinated, and those with low income, 1.6% “. According to the ILO, higher vaccination rates also correspond to lower restrictions on access to workplaces.

Young women most affected

This scenario which does not seem to be reversed – a study made public by Unicef, also Wednesday, reveals that the G20 countries have received fifteen times more doses of vaccine per capita than the countries of sub-Saharan Africa for example – has consequences for economic recovery. This is done in a differentiated way, according to regions and categories. “Young people, especially young women, the low-skilled continue to face growing employment deficits, and middle-income countries are still lagging behind.”, notes the ILO.





The productivity gap between developing and advanced economies is widening. Even within the latter, the gaps widened between small businesses, which experienced a greater drop in the number of hours worked than larger businesses. In summary, the most productive businesses and people with high incomes have been much less affected by the effects of the pandemic. “In 2020, a worker in a high-income country produced on average 17.5 times more than a worker in a low-income country”, write the authors of the report. And the phenomenon should increase further.

The Covid-19 pandemic is costing the global economy dearly. “Global employment decreased by 112 million jobs in 2020 compared to 2019. We must also count the 32 million jobs that are normally created each year, but which were not because of the pandemic. So we estimate that the pandemic has cost us 144 million jobs in total, a figure higher than what we had advanced in early 2021 “, explains Stefan Kühn, who specifies that it is still impossible to have precise statistics on job losses due to non-vaccination. But for the ILO, it is certain that the deployment of vaccines contributes to economic recovery, protecting people, avoiding the closure of workplaces and helping to ease restrictions on public health.

Equitable distribution of vaccines

Added to this are the uncertainties concerning the evolution of the health situation, in particular the appearance of variants. For ILO economists, it is very difficult to predict what the development of the pandemic will be. “This makes it difficult to predict what will be the evolution of the labor market, depending on possible new periods of confinement”, says Stefan Kühn.

But whatever the future scenarios, the equitable distribution of vaccines is a crucial issue of a shared economic recovery at the global level, according to the ILO. According to the calculations of this organization, a scenario of “Fair vaccination” in the fourth quarter of 2021 would allow low-income and lower-middle-income countries to “Considerably reduce their losses in working hours”.

“Spectacularly, we can see that it is the uneven availability of vaccines and the fiscal stimulus capacities of states that fuel the major risks of deterioration in the global labor market, with the large gaps between developed economies and developing economies. We absolutely have to correct this as soon as possible ”, Judge Guy Ryder, Director-General of the ILO. The organization insists on the need to “National tripartite dialogues within member states” and on financial and technical support from advanced countries to developing countries.

