    the discomfort between Messi, Neymar and Mbappé is finally targeted before LOSC

    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: players at the end of their contract in 2021

    The observation has been studied since the end of the Classic between OM and PSG on Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome (0-0): how to better play the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio? For most observers, including Thierry Henry, we should think about refocusing the Argentine. The reason ? This repositioning could finally offer him the keys to the game, something he is unable to do on the right side. To transplant in the axis, Messi could further refine his beginning of complicity with Mbappé.

    “If Messi (12.6 assists per game between the two players) and Mbappé (9.8 assists) are Neymar’s preferred recipients on the pitch, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, it is far from ‘be the case for the “Pulga”, Mbappé arriving only in 6th position among his privileged stints on the lawn, with 6.5 passes between the two men in 90 minutes, observes RMC Sport. When he is installed in the heart of the game (in 22.13% of his meetings with Paris), Messi has more facilities to open the game to the width, alert Mbappé and combine. “

    Before the reception of LOSC, Friday at the opening of the 12th day of L1 (9 p.m.), PSG supporters are just waiting for this.

    to summarize

    If the magic trio of PSG composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé is slow to find its marks this season, it owes it in particular to a weak connection between the Argentinian and the French. It may be necessary to refocus.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

