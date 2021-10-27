the early summary of episode 1045 of Thursday, October 28

Victoire takes radical decisions to change her life. Alex and Chloe continue to play with fire. The descent into hell continues for Anna who loses her job. Marjorie, who continues to harass her, mysteriously disappears after calling the police …

Thursday October 28 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will soon welcome Victoria Abril, the former wife of the prosecutor, Alexandre Varga in the role of an attractive pediatrician and Carole Bianic in the skin of a formidable lawyer, Jim (Nicolas Baisin) cleans the apartment following the violent argument he had the night before with his wife. There are traces of blood on the ground …

Anna is a victim of harassment

Karim (Samy Gharbi) warns Anna (Maud Baecker) that a handrail has been filed against her by Marjorie. Anna confides in him that the latter insulted and threatened her in the hospital. Karim (Samy Gharbi has considered leaving the series for good) is worried but remains very cold. Anna calls Marjorie and asks her firmly to leave her alone. Anna’s problems are only just beginning… When she arrives at work, Anna learns from Flore (Anne Caillon) that Marjorie is threatening to attack the hospital. Flore suspends Anna. Furious at not being able to exercise, the psychologist calls Jim to account, who promises her that his wife will calm down. At the Spoon, Anna confides her problems to Bart (Hector Langevin). Between her love for Karim and her attraction to Jim, she is completely lost.

Alma puts things right with Victoire in Tomorrow belongs to us

Samuel (Axel Kiener) is always so considerate with Victoire (Solène Hébert), disturbed by the scar that the graft left on her body. Once comfortable in her own skin, she no longer has any self-confidence. With tears in her eyes, Victoire (Solène Hébert spoke of her character’s future) confides in Samuel that she feels repulsive. The doctor assures her that she is beautiful.

After Samuel leaves, Alma (Camille de Pazzis) tells Victoire how she overcame her cancer. She couldn’t stand her body after her breast was removed either, but meeting Samuel changed her life. His approach is not only altruistic. Clever, Alma made Victoire understand (Solène Hébert confided in Jeoffrey Platel (Bastien)), without expressing it directly, that she should not approach Samuel.





Alex and Chloe are surprised by Raphaëlle!

Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin) goes to the farmhouse to drop Celeste to Alex (Alexandre Brasseur). Judith realizes that her parents forgot that they all had to have lunch together at Chloe’s to celebrate her return to normal life. Alex and Chloe are not very happy to be around a table with their respective spouses, whom they blithely cheat. They give in under pressure from Judith. Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret), Xavier (Xavier Lelaure), Camille, Alex, Noa (Tristan Jerram) and Judith (Alice Varela) are thus gathered at the table. Only Maud and Flore are missing, who were unable to free themselves.

Following a combination of circumstances, Alex finds himself sitting next to Chloe. The two exes hide their complicity very badly, under the inquisitive gaze of Raphaëlle. Reckless, Alex and Chloe can’t help holding their hands under the table, but Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret makes revelations about her character), pretends to drop her napkin, and catches them red-handed. Unaware that they have been unmasked, Alex takes advantage of being alone with Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin makes an astonishing appearance in Vengeance at the triple gallop) in the kitchen to flirt with her. There again, Raphaëlle notices their little merry-go-round. Alex and Chloe promise to be more careful.

Victoire is looking for a one-night stand …

Despite the insistence of Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini), Victoire does not wish to accompany her to Guadeloupe. On duty at the Spoon, Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio), to whom Sandrine has rented the apartment, comes to greet them. She announces to Sandrine that she has found social housing. Victoire, who remembers her face-to-face discussion with Alma, decides to take over the rental of her sister’s apartment, even if this means that she will be next door with Georges. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio confided in the prejudices of which she was a victim) cannot get over her luck.

Convinced that no man will ever be attracted to her again, Victoire decides to end love. But over the course of the discussion, she considers another solution: sex without feelings. She registers on a dating site under the pseudo Mylène, flight attendant, and immediately matches with a profile. She sets him an appointment directly.

Is Marjorie dead in Tomorrow belongs to us ?

At the police station, Sara (Camille Genau) receives a call for help. Georges manages to locate the cell phone. This is Marjorie. Ignoring the drama that is playing out, Jim leaves a message for Anna and tells her that he still believes in their story. Sara and Nordine arrive at Jim and Marjorie’s home. The apartment is empty, but there are traces of struggle and a poorly cleaned bloodstain in the living room. Sara immediately warns Martin (Franck Monsigny), who thinks they are at the scene of a homicide …