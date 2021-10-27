the early summary of episode 259 of Thursday, October 28

Greg decides to act with Jasmine and Naël. Chef Simony chooses the participants for his masterclass. Noémie suspects that Gaëtan is hiding something from her.
Thursday October 28 in Here it all begins, who will see Gabrielle, Landiras’ ex, landed, and was marked by the return of Ludivine … Jasmine decides to entrust Naël to the Delobels, even when Rose (Vanessa Demouy has unveiled a snapshot of her debut as a model) to her asks if she’s sure of her decision. Greg confesses to Eliott that he didn’t have the courage to tell Jasmine the truth about his mother beating him. The Delobels (who are Joseph Malerba and Christelle Reboul?) Are about to leave with Naël when Greg arrives and advises Jasmine (Zoï Severin) not to let the baby go with them. He then informs the young woman of the whole situation.
Greg makes an important decision about Naël
Benoît Delobel tries to reassure Jasmine e) arrive in front of the first year students to explain to them the selection method for the masterclass. Simony will observe them making a dish requested by chef Listrac and will thus choose the participants in her culinary pairing workshop. Panting, Deva is unsure of herself, quite the opposite of Celia. At the time of the results, Amber, Kelly, Lionel, and Deva learn some good news, while Celia is very disappointed not to be held back and yells at Deva. joined them. When the two young parents discuss their future organization to take care of the baby, Eliott finds their ideas complicated and suggests that the three of them settle down to raise Naël.
Noémie suspects Gaëtan of hiding something from her
In the morning, Noémie jumps on Gaëtan in the living room, but the sports teacher is uncomfortable and tells him that he must prepare. Ludivine then leaves the bathroom, and Gaëtan takes the opportunity to answer Noémie that it is the risk that his sister or Stella will surprise them that he was not ready for a hug. Noémie does not seem to believe in his explanation and asks him if he is hiding something from her, but he assures us that this is not the case. Noémie then tells Stella about her morning mishap, who tries to reassure her. At noon, because of a delivery man’s concern, the tone rises between Ludivine and Noémie, a conflict that Stella tries to defuse. For her part, Ludivine then complains to her brother, telling him that she understands that he is falling for Stella given Noémie’s painful behavior.
Which students will attend Simony’s masterclass?
The chefs Listrac and Simony (Xavier Lafitte) arrive in front of the first year students to explain to them the selection method for the masterclass. Simony will observe them making a dish requested by chef Listrac and will thus choose the participants in her culinary pairing workshop. During the lesson, Deva is insecure, quite the opposite of Celia. At the time of the results, Amber, Kelly, Lionel, and Deva learn some good news, while Celia is very disappointed not to be held back and yells at Deva.