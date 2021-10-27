The Eternals: they’ve seen the new Marvel! first reactions

The Eternals was presented to the French media on the evening of October 25. Chloe Zhao’s movie starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington splits.

One thing’s for sure, the Oscar-winning director of Nomadland offers a different Marvel from what we are used to seeing. Chloe Zhao dares to break some codes of MCU films, embrace cosmic adventure and seek to create real emotions.

Verdict and felt at the exit of the projo with these different tweets.

There are Marvel codes (oh family), indigent humor and 12th power teasing But also a little extra: emotion, all the more interesting as it is intertwined with cosmic spheres. Rarely have tears at Marvel been so simple and beautiful #Eternals pic.twitter.com/ZsAKAU1y11 – Geoffrey Crété (@GeoffCrete) 25 October 2021

Seen #TheEternals : a bit long, a bit too complicated but by far the @MarvelStudios @Disney the most interesting in a while … Dark, deep and beautiful work of #ChloeZhao on the light, space and breathing of the story… Good surprise! @LVT_RTL pic.twitter.com/dgVXhGdhNx – Stéphane Boudsocq (@ Stephbou08) 25 October 2021

#Eternals is clearly not a Marvel like any other. He takes his time trying to develop the characters (2h37), but there are a lot of mistakes and a real editing problem with the timeline. It also lacks badassitude, and going after Shang Chi’s fights is hard. pic.twitter.com/YHOXTIaM0m – Maxime CHAO (@MaximeChao) 25 October 2021

Unpopular (obviously) opinion: I loved it #TheEternals

Here is – Arthur Cios (@ArthurCios) October 26, 2021

We saw The Eternals !!!

…

It was nice.

Cosmically nice. – IGN France (@IGNFRA) 25 October 2021

1/2 #Eternals does not lack quality, neither ambition, nor emotions. But because there is a but, not everything works. Certainly too long, too bland in certain dialogues, too ordinary in certain action scenes, the film nevertheless takes off… pic.twitter.com/jdunmtM6Bn – Olivier Portnoi (@PortnoiO) October 26, 2021

2/2 #Eternals … In its second part and ends up winning emotionally before a really explosive, successful and cosmic last act. Screenplay, perhaps the most interesting Marvel movie in a long time. – Olivier Portnoi (@PortnoiO) October 26, 2021

With #TheEternals Chloe Zhao directs an atypical film in the MCU, carried by an epic breath. Spectacular, this opus combines an esoteric message and moments of pure fun. An amazing combo that works. pic.twitter.com/Z8AVoaSNWi – Cineblogywood (@Cineblogywood) 25 October 2021

Yes #Eternals was not a prisoner of the universe of Marvel Studios and its codes, it could perhaps have been the intimate story that Chloe Zhao aspired to do. Instead, it’s just too long and innocuous, which really has nothing to do with Jack Kirby anymore. pic.twitter.com/hmJ3ormj9q

– Arnold Petit (@Arnold_Petit) 25 October 2021

More ambitious, richer, more beautiful, more scripted and more intimate, #Eternals breaks the classic, linear look of most MCU movies. The post-credits scenes offer their share of surprises and teasing! https://t.co/0Zp3VwG7WT – Marvel Story (@MarvelStory_) 25 October 2021

As close to Zhao’s previous work as Hélène and the boys from a Rohmer film. 2h37 of needy dialogue, 3 hideous digital critters and a few 3D shots to get the press to mention Kirby and not a valid character. What a rout.#TheEternals #Eternals pic.twitter.com/oHzfnw7IMf – Simon Riaux (@SimRiaux) 25 October 2021

Those who love Marvel movies will hate Those who liked Dune are more likely to like I understand the criticisms very divided on this film https://t.co/kycsIYQjiB – Adonis (@Aubinwz) 25 October 2021

Apart from yet another show of force on the special effects side, we should not remember #Eternal that the film’s first 15 and last 15 minutes quite incredible – as well as its credits. The rest is empty and tasteless. Huge potential that has gone by the wayside😔 https://t.co/O4Rnfo5SuD pic.twitter.com/kJGuRIUxHu – Robin Goffin (@GoffinRobin) 25 October 2021

Big success #TheEternals While the film isn’t free from flaws, it remains the MCU’s best proposition for a very long time. Impactful characters, ultra-smooth action scenes, intelligent dramatic springs and better-paced humor than usual@MarvelFR pic.twitter.com/Jn20HDZyf2 – Aubin Bouillé (@ 7emeCritique) 25 October 2021

#TheEternals is an MCU achievement. Different, visually, from what we have seen so far. Chloe Zhao’s paw is there while respecting Marvel’s specifications with a very good cast (Gemma Chan in the lead). #Eternals – Culturally Yours (@votreculture) 25 October 2021